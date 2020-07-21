New Research on the Mysterious Colorado Drone Fleets

Before the coronavirus took over the media, the biggest story of late 2019 and early 2020 was the fleets of mysterious drones flying in formation over a wide swatch of Colorado and occasionally crossing the borders into Nebraska and Wyoming (stories here and here and here). While there were numerous eyewitness reports with videos to back them up, the FAA and both local and federal agencies appeared to be at a loss to either find out who owned them or take any kind of drastic measures against them – spawning numerous conspiracy theories linking them to secret government equipment tests or secret government surveillance activities. The pandemic provided a cloud for these unexplained drones to hide in, but out of sight does not mean out of mind at The War Zone, which has dove deep into the files looking for answers and recently came up for air with some unusual fish … and more questions.

“Once the aerial activity stopped, it appears that both federal and state agencies quickly dropped the matter – I have not yet seen any evidence of a continuing federal investigation, although there are many documents still not released.”

Brett Tingley of The War Zone reviewed the hundreds of pages of documents obtained by Douglas D. Johnson, a volunteer UAP researcher, using the Freedom of Information Act. Johnson studied the documents himself first and provided his analysis that the investigation ended in early 2020 and has never resumes. He points out that leads to non-military explanations (pipeline surveyors, gas leak detectors, etc.) led to dead ends. One investigation led to the private drone firm DJI, which is headquartered in (get ready for this, conspiracy theorists) Shenzhen, China – the closest mainland city to Hong Kong, a hotbed of recent turmoil. The War Zone notes that the name “DJI” was redacted from the documents but showed up in an email banner.

“There always remains the real possibility that the drones could have been operated by a hostile actor, whether homegrown or foreign, or some rogue hobbyists with considerable resources.”

The world today has no shortage of hostile actors and, since the pandemic, has not hesitated to put blame on China, so either China is not linked to the Colorado drones in any way or the coverup of its activities is pretty thorough. If we assume the former, there are still plenty more hostile actors capable of controlling the fleets of drones for sinister activities or sinister tests in preparation for them. And yet … the actor has not been identified six months after the drones suddenly stopped flying. Nonetheless, The War Zone feels it accomplished something.

“While these documents provide an unprecedented view into the government’s response and its own apparent confusion surrounding these bizarre events, above all else they offer detailed and consistent descriptions from trained observers indicating that some kind of relatively advanced UAS operation was indeed underway over the central United States for a period of weeks last winter.”

As has been said by many about other unexplained events (think Roswell, Rendlesham, Nimitz), while no concrete explanation has been found, The War Zone is convinced that SOMETHING did happen in Colorado and “the federal government’s own agency tasked with regulating the skies over the United States still has no clue what exactly took place or who was behind it.“

Kudos to Brett Tingley and The War Zone for their in-depth analysis. If anything else comes up on these mysterious Colorado drones, they’ll probably be the first to expose it.