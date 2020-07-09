Paleontologists Find One Of The Biggest Prehistoric Predatory Fish In History

The remains of a gigantic 70-million-year-old fish that lived during the same time as the dinosaurs have been discovered in Argentine Patagonia. The fish belonged to the Xiphactinus genus and was one of the biggest predatory fish that ever existed on Earth.

In a statement that was recently released, it read in part that the paleontologists from Argentina “found the remains of a predator fish that was more than six meters long”. “The fossils of this carnivorous animal with sharp teeth and scary appearance were found close to the Colhue Huapial lake” which is located about 1,400 kilometres (870 miles) south of Buenos Aires. It had pretty distinct features as its body was quite slim with a large head and jaw which contained teeth that measured several centimetres in length and were as sharp as needles. Its appearance has been compared to the modern day tarpon fish although tarpons aren’t related to the Xiphactinus.

According to the statement, it lived in the Patagonian seas during the end of the Cretaceous Period (which lasted from 145.5 to 65.5 million years ago) when the temperatures were much calmer than they are today. As a matter of fact, the Patagonia region in South America is one of the most significant locations on Earth for where the remains of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures have been discovered.

Patagonia is located at the base of South America which includes the lower portions of Argentina and Chile. It covers an area of approximately 300,000 square miles (777,000 square kilometres) of Argentina and 131,275 square miles (340,000 square kilometres) of Chile.

Prior to this recent find, the Xiphactinus had mostly been unearthed in the northern hemisphere with the exception of a recent discovery in Venezuela. In fact, the Xiphactinus has been connected to Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States (Alabama, Georgia, and Kansas). Some previously found remains were so well preserved that their stomach contents were still intact. A picture of the Xiphactinus fossil that was discovered in Kansas (and similar to the one found in Argentina) can be seen here.

The researchers’ findings were published in the scientific journal Alcheringa: An Australasian Journal of Palaeontology.