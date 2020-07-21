Senator Rubio Hopes UFOs/UAP Are Alien Aircraft, Not Chinese Planes

Since the Republican debates ended in the U.S., there have been very few leading politicians talking about UFOs, mysterious spaceships, extraterrestrials and the like. Said Florida: “Hold my beer and watch this!” This week, one of that state’s two senators and former presidential candidate Marco Rubio weighed in on UFOs and had this to say:

“We have things flying over our military bases and places where we’re conducting military exercises and we don’t know what it is and it isn’t ours. Frankly, if it’s something outside this planet that might actually be better than the fact that we’ve seen some sort of technological leap from the Chinese or Russians or some other adversary that allows them to conduct this sort of activity. That to me is a national security risk and one we should be looking into.”

In a follow-up to his demand last month that the Director of National Intelligence produce a report detailing any and all information it and other agencies have on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), Senator Rubio recently sat down with CBS News reporter Jim DeFede, who asked Rubio the simple question “Are we alone?” and got a number of detailed surprise answers. (You can watch the video here.)

“I’ve seen reports on this now for the better part of a decade. Other countries have had similar reports and so, but for our perspective is, there is someone flying in the airspace that no one else is allowed to fly in and we don’t know who it is and it isn’t something we have. We need to know what that is.”

“Other countries have had similar reports …” is a key comment by Rubio – other governments, other militaries and other intelligence communities are just as puzzled as ours are … or at least as much as ours will say publicly. DeFede then asked Rubio for a ‘gut feel’ on the “Are we alone?” question again, and Rubio had this telling comment:

“If we can’t determine what it is, then that’s a fact.”

Unfortunately, the subject changed at that point, but the next question should have been: “How much longer do we attempt to identify them before admitting that they’re not from Earth?” Rubio says he’s been seeing these reports for a decade. Former Senator Harry Reid saw them for longer than that and started the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program in 2007, which spent five official years and at least five more unofficially studying UFOs and UAPs. This is a non-partisan issue – Reid is a Democrat and Rubio a Republican – and it’s a high profile one that doesn’t intimidate a possible Republican presidential candidate like Rubio, just as it didn’t intimidate the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton. It’s an issue that hasn’t just accidentally crept into the mainstream media – CBS, The New York Times (which is rumored to be preparing another big revelation) and others are devoting extensive resources to covering it.

As the dots get more numerous and closer together, someone soon will be the first to cross the line and declare:

“Then that’s a fact.”

What will your gut say then, Senator Rubio?