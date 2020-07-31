Space Force Has Hired a Space Horse

Space: the final frontier. These are the voyages of the Clydesdale Enterprise. Its five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds. To seek out new life and new civilizations. To boldly gallop where no horse has galloped before!

Wait … what?

If you thought this year couldn’t get any more strange, 2020 just said, “Hold my beer and watch this!” This is the year of the Space Force – the new(ish) space branch of the military with the Star Trek(ish) emblem. If you remember the movie “Star Trek: Generations”, you’ll recall seeing both Kirk and Piccard riding horses. And if you’re a fan of the original TV series, you can’t forget Kirk forced to act like a horse in the episode “Plato’s Stepchildren.” Well, 2020 wasn’t about to let Space Force not have its own Trekish horse – the branch tweeted this week the recruitment of … well, you already know.

United States Space Force

@SpaceForceDoD

Protecting our access to space involves many unique aspects, including welcoming @30thSpaceWing’s newest Military Working Horse to their Conservation Military Working Horse program. Ghost is a 5 year old @BLMNational Mustang.

(Watch the video of Ghost here.)

(Cue up The Steve Miller Band)

I’m a space cowboy

Bet you weren’t ready for that

I’m a space cowboy

I’m sure you know where it’s at

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You’re right, 2020 – we weren’t ready for a Space Force cowboy and we don’t know where it’s at. Well, the military American Quarter Horse is stationed for training at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California – the only Air Force base in the country with a boot camp (make that horseshoe camp) for military horses. While there, Ghost will patrol the land and beaches of the base, and then be reassigned to … gallop to infinity and beyond?

Not really. In fact, not at all, according to Military Times.

“Recent evidence compiled by top astrophysicists suggests horses cannot survive in the vacuum of space. Additionally, it’s widely accepted in the scientific community that a very small number of horses have participated in the development of celestial programs such as lunar modules, Mars rovers, satellites for deep-space exploration or other extraterrestrial endeavors.”

Apparently, just like every other branch of the U.S. military, the Space Force will be required to pitch in as needed, even if it’s not part of their normal responsibilities. That means, as part of the Air Force, it has to contribute to the conservation program that branch runs to protect the environment and enforce hunting and fishing laws.

If it’s any consolation, Space Force cadets, it looks like Kirk and Piccard had the same training at the Starfleet Academy.