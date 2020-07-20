The Haunted Mansion Where the Devil Supposedly Visited is Now For Sale

The most haunted house in all of Ireland is currently on the market for €2.5 million (just over $2.85 million in American funds). Loftus Hall (also known as the Hall of Dreams) is located on the Hook Peninsula in Wexford and sits on land that housed its first castle back in the 1100s but the hall that is there today was heavily renovated in the 1870s and given its current name. It contains 22 bedrooms and sits on 63 acres of land.

Loftus Hall has a pretty interesting history and has been the subject of several legends throughout the years with the most famous story including a visitation from the devil himself.

One night during a strong storm, a young man made his way from his grounded ship to Loftus Hall and asked for shelter where he ended up staying with the family for several weeks. A young woman named Anne Tottenham who was living at the mansion spent many hours socializing with the gentleman in the Tapestry Room and ended up falling in love with him.

One night while Anne was playing cards with the gentleman, she dropped a card on the floor and when she bent down to pick it up, she was shocked to find that the man had cloven hoofs. She immediately let out a loud scream in total disbelief at what she had just witnessed and that’s when the man revealed himself as being the devil. At that moment, he turned into a ball of flames and shot straight up, flying through the roof of the house.

Not surprising, Anne was in absolute disbelief and was severely traumatized at what she had experienced. Her mental state quickly worsened with the trauma and her family ended up confining her to the Tapestry Room where she stayed until she passed away around the year 1775.

After Anne’s death, Loftus Hall was rumored to have had extreme poltergeist activity and that’s when the family decided to bring in a priest named Thomas Broaders to rid the house of evil spirits. He was able to perform an exorcism in every area of the house except for the Tapestry Room.

But wait, the story doesn’t end here. During restorations of Loftus Hall, the skeletal remains of a baby were found inside of the walls of the room in which Anne was confined to. Did Anne give birth to the devil’s child or did she have secret encounters with another dashing stranger who wanted to marry her but was turned away by her father? In one final twist to the story, Anne is buried in a Wexford cemetery but her grave was totally cemented over so that nobody could dig up her body or the secrets that lie deep underground with her.

As for the paranormal activity, several people have claimed to have seen Anne’s ghost wandering around the house at night. Additionally, it is believed that the devil himself also haunts the property with the proof being in the mysterious mark left on the roof from when he supposedly flew through it. A visitor to the mansion even captured mysterious apparitions in one of his photographs that appear to show a young woman along with an older female standing in the window which has some people speculating that it’s Anne and her mother. (The picture can be seen here.)

With all of that being said, for just under $3 million, someone can purchase this historic property as long as they don’t mind sharing their space with Anne’s ghost or maybe even the devil himself.