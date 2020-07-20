The New York Times Appears to Be Preparing Another Huge UFO Revelation

If the rumors circulating amongst the UFO research community are real, the New York Times may have to add a second motto: “All the ‘UFO News’ That’s Fit to Print.” After being the leader in breaking the USS Nimitz Tic Tac UFO videos and stories and the existence of the Pentagon’s secret Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program, a number of sites are dropping hints that The New York Times has another blockbuster revelation on the verge of being released to the public. What could it be? Get ready to be shocked/disappointed/overwhelmed/underwhelmed/other.

“I don’t know if you saw it, but in the last few hours an indiscretion has begun to circulate in the UFO world: that the New York Times is preparing to document the existence of a government program to recover crashed UFOs.”

UFO Hoje (UFO Today) dropped this news this morning, along with links indicating this rumor has been in play for some time. In early July, UFO Joe interviewed George Knapp about the aforementioned Wilson/Davis documents (about a 2002 meeting between astrophyscist, Eric Davis retired director of the Defense Intelligence Agency Admiral Thomas Wilson about the retrieval of crashed UFOs and re-engineering the technology) and the possibility of The New York Times releasing more information.

“There is no question whatsoever about whether the New York Times is working on a story related to crashes, crash retrievals, and what might have been done with recovered materials. Too many people have been contacted for this to remain a secret.”

He blamed the delay in the paper releasing on the massive amount of fact-checking its stories go through before being released. Anticipating skepticism from the conspiracy theorists on the second point, UFO Joe’s Joe Murgia followed up with an unnamed managing editor of a major media source who detailed the fact-checking apparatus media providers have, with the New York Times at the top with the most. Despite that, skeptical sites such as Bad UFOs point out that these rumors are being spread by relative newcomers (“newbies”) to the UFO research field who may not be doing the detailed research of the more well-known names who paved the way for them.

“And so now UFOlogy’s “Young Guns” are getting all excited about rumors that a major New York Times story is going to be published next week (beginning July 19, 2020) revealing the existence of government UFO crash retrieval teams or something equally dramatic.”

If this sounds a lot like posturing to you, you’re probably right. It’s what is done in lieu of presenting any actual evidence. As the website Vocal Media points out, “UFO” doesn’t mean you-know-what.

“It could be the expected uncovering of the Pandora’s box relating to extraterrestrial existence, although it should be emphasized that Ufo is not absolute and not even in the first instance synonymous with “alien”. Rather, we speak of a phenomenon that is difficult or impossible to catalog.”

True. Then again, we’re talking about The New York Times here, which has two blockbuster UFO revelations already notched in its belt — with well-documented, fact-checked evidence to back them up — and is obviously working to bring much-needed credibility to the UFO research field – something that the strictly UFO-related media has found difficult to accomplish.

For now … we wait.