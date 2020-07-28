UFOs, Politics and Religion — Only in Texas

While the rest of the U.S. is waiting for the Pentagon to start releasing info on whatever it has allegedly recovered from crashed UFOs, one Texas state congressman read the recent The New York Times article confirming the existence of a government UFO/UAP investigation group and decided to bring politics and religion into the discussion. Shortly after the rest of the mainstream media picked up the story which was uncharacteristically (and perhaps historically) broken by the mainstream, Texas State Representative Jonathan Stickland (R) posted this on his government twitter feed:

Jonathan Stickland @Rep Stickland

IF aliens are real, salvation through Jesus Christ is the only way they enter Heaven. #txlege

Bad news for Texans living in District 92, which contains all of Bedford and Hurst and parts of Fort Worth, Arlington and Tarrant County. If extraterrestrials decide to land in your neighborhood (perhaps to catch a high school football game when they resume), they will be met not by a local leader offering to take them to our leader in Washington (or in the case of most Texans, Austin) but by one who wants to take them to church. This observation is not to disparage organized religion nor members of any faith but to point out that a government official’s first response in such a situation is supposed to be for the welfare of all of his or her citizens, not the spiritual beliefs of non-residents who may have their own religion they may wish to discuss after the game – or perhaps during the game if it sees players praying before a play.

“If—for example—tomorrow an expedition of Martians came, and some of them came to us, here… Martians, right? Green, with that long nose and big ears, just like children paint them… And one says, ‘But I want to be baptized!’ What would happen? When the Lord shows us the way, who are we to say, ‘No, Lord, it is not prudent! No, let’s do it this way…’”

That was Pope Francis back in 2017 saying he would definitely baptize space aliens if they wanted to convert from whatever theism or atheism they were raised in … and that’s the kind of proclamation (whether you accept it or not) you would expect from a religious leader – but not from a political leader. In fact, one would expect a Texas leader to offer something having to do with what might happen to said extraterrestrials if ignore the “Don’t Mess With Texas” signs. Or, in this time of a global pandemic, one might expect that leader to suggest a 14-day quarantine and the wearing of masks.

As expected, at least outside of his district, comments were decidedly against Rep. Stickland’s proposed response. It may be telling to note that Stickland has been in office since 2012 and has decided not to run for re-election. State legislature is not a full-time job in Texas and Stickland may be going back to devote full time to his business … get ready … as a pest control consultant. Perhaps he’ll have a different response to the question of what to do with an invasive life form after he’s back on the exterminator job.

The point here is, our political leaders should respond to extraterrestrials as political leaders, not religious ones. Senator Marco Rubio has done just that. Senator Harry Reid has done this for years. Even President Trump has recently commented on Area 51 without bringing up religion. The spiritual beliefs of extraterrestrials are the territory of philosophical, spiritual and ethical minds, not politicians … unless, or course, the ETS decide to act like humans and force THEIR religion on us using threats, violence, stake-burning, torture, banishment, ethic (or species) cleansing, etc.

If the Pentagon reveals that ETs are here and they want to convert us to their religion, one thing is for certain … Representative Stickland will likely be the LAST person to get a call for help.