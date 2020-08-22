22.06 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Time Travelling Zeppelin

The devastating tsunami and resulting nuclear disaster at Fukushima had some consequences reaching into the realm of the paranormal. We discuss the research of a Japanese physicist who claims that nuclear disasters cause rips in space time and can even drag massive objects like Zeppelins into the future.

Then we take a look at those left behind in Missing 411 style disappearances and hear stories of their families who desperately try to get closure even if it means chatting to Sasquatch.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.

Links