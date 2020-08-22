22.06 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Time Travelling Zeppelin

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
The devastating tsunami and resulting nuclear disaster at Fukushima had some consequences reaching into the realm of the paranormal. We discuss the research of a Japanese physicist who claims that nuclear disasters cause rips in space time and can even drag massive objects like Zeppelins into the future.
Then we take a look at those left behind in Missing 411 style disappearances and hear stories of their families who desperately try to get closure even if it means chatting to Sasquatch.