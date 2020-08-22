22.08 – MU Plus+ Podcast – The Vessel of the Ka

We’ve all heard the urban legend; a cursed mummy was aboard the Titanic and may have been responsible for the tragic events that evening. While that is very unlikely, on this episode we discuss an unusual story that suggests something from Ancient Egypt was indeed aboard the Titanic and had caused considerable destruction lone before it took that fated trip. We also discuss the karma of Tulpas and the capturing of “Ka”.

