24.04 – MU Podcast – Thoughtform Guardian

If you were to consider that an ancient civilisation possessed advanced technologies, images of sophisticated electronics and materially based objects may come to mind. It is less often that we consider the psychic technologies they might have held and how they used them to manipulate the nature of reality. On this episode we dive into the search for a lost gemstone that contains this knowledge and hear of the dreadful thoughtform that is driven and programmed to stop anyone who seeks this forbidden secret.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.