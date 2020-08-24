24.05 – MU Podcast – Assassin’s Mace

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:23:45 — 77.4MB)
Despite having a feared reputation, could the US Military be at risk of being rapidly overwhelmed by a foreign enemy?
On this warfare technology themed episode we discuss secret satellite wars, aircraft carrier destroying missiles and hidden technologies of the next stealth war like China’s “Assassin’s Mace”.
It’s not all doom and gloom in our Plus+ extension however as we take a look at the suggestion that the US has a few technologies up its sleeve that were reverse engineered from crashed non terrestrial spacecraft.
