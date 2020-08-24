24.05 – MU Podcast – Assassin’s Mace

Despite having a feared reputation, could the US Military be at risk of being rapidly overwhelmed by a foreign enemy?

On this warfare technology themed episode we discuss secret satellite wars, aircraft carrier destroying missiles and hidden technologies of the next stealth war like China’s “Assassin’s Mace”.

It’s not all doom and gloom in our Plus+ extension however as we take a look at the suggestion that the US has a few technologies up its sleeve that were reverse engineered from crashed non terrestrial spacecraft.

Sponsors

Shudder – AMC Networks’ Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best

selection of entertainment in horror, thrillers, and the supernatural – they’re like “The Netflix for Horror”. To try Shudder FREE for 30 days, click HERE and use promo code UNIVERSE

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.