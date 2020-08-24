MU Podcast
24.06
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

24.06 – MU Podcast – Cuckamaton

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:25:11 — 78.7MB)

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

With each step forward in technology we think we are on the cutting edge of history, but is that really true? On this episode we discuss stories of incredible lost technologies that we developed in ancient times.

Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at some outrageous but credible reports of giant sea monster whale fights and cloud form mountain guardians.

Links

Plus+ Extension

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.