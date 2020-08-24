24.06 – MU Podcast – Cuckamaton

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:25:11 — 78.7MB)
MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)
MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)
With each step forward in technology we think we are on the cutting edge of history, but is that really true? On this episode we discuss stories of incredible lost technologies that we developed in ancient times.
Then in our Plus+ extension we take a look at some outrageous but credible reports of giant sea monster whale fights and cloud form mountain guardians.
Links
- Ancient High Tech: The Astonishing Scientific Achievements of Early Civilizations
- Military Encounters with Extraterrestrials: The Real War of the Worlds
- The Giza Power Plant: Technologies of Ancient Egypt
- Lost Technologies of Ancient Egypt: Advanced Engineering in the Temples of the Pharaohs