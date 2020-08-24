24.07 – MU Podcast – Psychic Cheese Download

Breakaway groups with advanced technology, UFOs, Bigfoot, drones, interdimensional entities; the old west had it all. We take a look at some of the strangest unexplained encounters to come out of the old west before talking about Great Britain’s year of evil.

We also kick off a bizarre “walk in” experience before heading into our Plus+ extension where we discuss “cheese downloads”, Andromedan Spec Ops, and the Crystal Fish Mafia.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.