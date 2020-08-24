24.07 – MU Podcast – Psychic Cheese Download

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:28:50 — 81.9MB)
Breakaway groups with advanced technology, UFOs, Bigfoot, drones, interdimensional entities; the old west had it all. We take a look at some of the strangest unexplained encounters to come out of the old west before talking about Great Britain’s year of evil.
We also kick off a bizarre “walk in” experience before heading into our Plus+ extension where we discuss “cheese downloads”, Andromedan Spec Ops, and the Crystal Fish Mafia.
