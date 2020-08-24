24.09 – MU Podcast – The Premonitions Bureau

Could dreams allow us to access the unlimited power of our unconscious mind? On this episode we discuss some of the most recent developments in dream research and hear of the sudden boom in dream recall and dream intuition occurring due to the Covid lockdowns. We also hear the story of the man who tried to establish the “Premonitions Bureau” and may have succumbed to his own psychic catastrophe.

For our Plus+ members, we discuss some of the strangest Ooparts and their connections with the flood myth seen in many cultures and why Noah’s ark had jet skis.

