Alien Entities and Their Even Stranger Names

If there’s one thing that can be said about the names of our alleged aliens, it’s their names. The long and weird list includes Orthon, Numa of Uni, Ah-Ming of Tarr, and Rondolla of the Fourth Density. And that’s just the start of it. Not only that, some of the names are genuinely intriguing, and for varying reasons, as we’ll see now. Ted Holiday was a dedicated Loch Ness Monster seeker who began by believing the Nessies were unknown animals. Eventually, however, Holiday came to the conclusion there was a significant supernatural aspect to the creatures. On three occasions, at an inn in the nearby town of Inverness where Holiday was briefly staying during his 1969 excursions at the loch, the owner informed him that a “Mr. Avol” had called for him while he was out – in undeniably demanding fashion and on three occasions within a one-hour period. Oddly, for someone who insisted on speaking to Holiday as soon as possible, Avol left no return number. Only his name and how to spell it. Matters get stranger: then there is the matter of a “Mr. Apol,” whose name is not at all dissimilar to that of Ted Holiday’s unknown caller.

In 1967, a friend of John Keel named Jaye P. Paro – who hosted a show on Babylon, New York’s WBAB station – encountered a Man in Black who called himself “Mr. Apol.” He was a definitive MIB, one who was filled with threats, who seemingly only ever surfaced at night, and who sported a fearsome, maniacal grin. Jaye was a woman who had a number of bizarre, UFO-themed encounters in May 1967, in upstate New York. She was also a host on Babylon, New York’s WBAB station. On one particular day Jaye decided to take a walk. It was barely dawn, and the town in which she lived was still shrouded in shadows. As she walked passed a particularly dark alley, a Woman in Black loomed into view, as if from nowhere, or from some nightmarish realm. Then, out of the blue, came a black Cadillac, the absolute calling card of the MIB. It came to a screeching halt next to the two women, and out of one of the rear doors came an unsettling-looking character. It was a man dressed in a dark grey suit, with an “oriental” appearance, and who sported a disturbing, almost maniacal, grin. The driver seemed almost identical in appearance. The man with the fearsome grin shook Jaye’s hand and said, “I am Apol.” Jaye said that holding Apol’s hand was like holding the hand of a cold corpse.

Then, there is the account of Gerry Banyard, who came face-to-face with a Man in Black in England in the summer of 1994. The name of the MIB was “Mr. Atol.” Banyard told me that Atol was “strangely attired in a black roll-neck sweater and, even more bizarre, black-leather trousers on such a hot day. In a bar 1994. I thought that maybe I had stumbled on one of those classic Men in Black-type entities. Or, that he may have found me. But, not by chance, as I was very much into UFOs and such phenomena in the early nineties. This was ‘big-time’ ufology.” Apol, Atol, and Avol: could this be a coincidence? I guess it could be. But, I find it very unlikely. Admittedly, however, I have absolutely no idea what this all means. Maybe you do. Moving on…

One person who has specifically taken note of the names of aliens is Whitley Strieber. His 1987, best-selling book, Communion, brought the world of alien abductions to a massive, mainstream audience. One of the cases that Strieber investigated was that of Truman Bethurum. He was a controversial character who, in the 1950s, claimed close encounters with a beautiful spacewoman named Aura Rhanes. She supposedly came from a faraway planet called Clarion. During the course of investigating his experiences that prompted him to write Communion, Strieber discovered something remarkable: the name, “Aura Rhanes,” was extremely similar to “Aerach Reann,” a Gaelic term that translates approximately to “heavenly body of air.” It must be said that the almost-supernatural fashion by which Bethurum became entranced by Aura Rhanes mirrors to an almost identical degree those centuries-old cases of hapless and helpless Gaelic men falling under the spell of the fairy queen. Now, we come to another character with a significant name.

In the summer of 1990, when interest in Crop Circles in Britain reached fever-pitch levels, a woman named Vanessa Martin spent a week roaming around the English county of Wiltshire while trying valiantly to get to the bottom of the mystery. But, rather than solve the riddle of the Crop Circles, her experiences arguably only add to the mystery and wonder. And, having met and interviewed Martin, I have to agree. For the first couple of days of her adventure, Martin made the historic village of Avebury, Wiltshire her base of operations. While strolling around the ancient standing-stones of Avebury on the second morning of her trip, Martin says, “out of nowhere” a man approached her, and began to engage her in conversation about the Crop Circle riddle. Significantly, Martin adds that the man was “dressed in bright white overalls and had really long yellow hair” – very Space-Brother-like, in other words. The man introduced himself as “either Heyoki or Hoyaki.” They are names similar to “Heyoka.”

You may wonder, who is Heyoka? The Caring Catalyst states: “An empath is a person who has the ability to feel the emotional state of another individual. There are many different types of empaths, however, Heyoka empaths may be the most spiritually attuned of them all…An empath is a person who has the ability to feel the emotional state of another individual. There are many different types of empaths, however, Heyoka empaths may be the most spiritually attuned of them all…’Heyoka’ is a Native American word meaning ‘sacred clown’ or ‘fool’. This term is apt because it describes the way Heyoka use light humorous energies to open people’s minds and to heal. They work almost by tricking or joking with people.”



In light of all the above, maybe we should spend just as much time on the names of our alleged aliens as we do on their activities.