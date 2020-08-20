Alien Space Brothers or Manipulative Beings From Here on Earth?

An interesting question was put to me recently. It was a question well worth asking. It went something very much like this: “Why were the Space Brothers so concerned that we would destroy ourselves in the 1950s?” At first glance, at least, the answer is very simple: they liked us and they wanted us to stay alive! Maybe, however, there is more to it than that. In fact, much more than that. And, perhaps, there are disturbing reasons for that apparent concern for our welfare – and even our existence. Before we get right into the heart of it all, however, let us first take a look at the Space Brothers, for those who may not be acquainted with the strange subject. Although it was the summer of 1947 when the term “Flying Saucer” was coined, sightings of – or encounters with – alleged aliens didn’t really begin on a large scale until the early 1950s. That’s when the aforementioned Space Brothers surfaced from wherever they came. And it’s also the period in which the matter of nukes began to surface, too.

The Space Brothers were described as looking eerily human-like – the major difference being that the males had very long hair, which, of course, was a rarity during the dawning of the 1950s. The women looked like women on Earth. Both the males and the females occasionally had some very slight differences in their facial appearances, but nothing that really stood out as odd or unusual. The aliens chose certain figures to spread the word that the human race should get rid of its nuclear weapons. And if we didn’t follow the path of the creatures from other worlds, then we would surely all be fried in a radioactive holocaust of our very own making. Those who the Space Brothers and the Space Sisters chose to work with became known as the Contactees. The very long list included George Van Tassel, Dana Howard, Truman Bethurum, Mollie Thompson, Orfeo Angelucci, George King and Margit Mustapa. And they were just the tip of the iceberg.

The beings from faraway planets would often meet the Contactees late at night, and very often in out-of-the-way places, such as deserts, woods, mountains, and even below old bridges – late at night and in the early hours of the morning. As the 1950s progressed, and our nuclear arsenals grew, so the aliens’ concerns for the human race grew, too. But, was that apparent concern really due to the benevolent, friendly nature of the Space Brothers? Maybe not. What if the Space Brothers were not from another solar-system, after all? What if they were from right here on planet Earth? We’re talking about entities masquerading as aliens, but really being “ancient humans” that have lived in stealth, right here, for as long as us – or even longer. Yeah, I know: it sounds outlandish! And it is outlandish. But, it doesn’t necessarily mean it can’t be the absolute true. Mac Tonnies pursued that very theory – even along with the nuclear angle – right up to the time of his death in 2009.

Anomalist Books, who posthumously published Tonnies’ 2010 book The Cryptoterrestrials, said: “What if the ‘aliens’ are not from other planets? In The Cryptoterrestrials, Mac Tonnies proposes that at least some accounts of alien visitation can be attributed to a humanoid species indigenous to the Earth, a sister race that has adapted to our numerical superiority by developing a surprisingly robust technology. At the same time, this groundbreaking work attempts to reconcile the mythological and contemporary accounts of ‘little people’ into a coherent picture. ‘For too long, we’ve called them ‘aliens,’ assuming that we represent our planet’s best and brightest,’ writes Tonnies. ‘Maybe that’s exactly what they want us to think.'”

Before you write-off all the above, consider my final words: it is indeed a fact that in the early to late 1950s, countless people across the planet claimed close encounters with very human-looking aliens, who demanded we lay down our atomic weapons, lest we turn our planet into a radioactive wasteland, all but bereft of life. Of course, this begs an important question: why would aliens from a planet in a star-system who-knows-how-many light-years away, even care about what might happen – of a cataclysmic nature – to our world? Well, a good argument can be made they wouldn’t care. Why should they? But, if, as Mac Tonnies suspected and suggested, the “aliens” are really “ancient humans” from right here, then their fears that we might destroy the Earth become way more understandable: they are forced to “share” the planet with the most violent and destructive species on the entire planet. That’s us, by the way.