Bigfoot: Are They Creatures That Dwell in Caves?

One of the most thought-provoking theories for Bigfoot’s overwhelming elusiveness suggests that the creatures spend a great deal of time living in natural caves and caverns, as well as abandoned, old mines. In the early 1900s, a number of stories surfaced in the Oregon press that, upon careful reflection, just might offer a degree of support for this particularly intriguing theory that Bigfoot is very much a creature of the underground. In 1900, the Curry County, Oregon newspaper reported on an amazing story. In part, it stated: “The Sixes mining district in Curry County has for the past 30 years glorified in the exclusive possession of a kangaroo man Recently while Wm. Page and Johnnie McCulloch, who are mining there, went out hunting McCulloch saw the strange animal-man come down a stream to drink. In calling Page’s attention to the strange being it became frightened, and with cat-like agility, which has always been a leading characteristic, with a few bounds was out of sight.”

Moving on to 2009, in April of that year the Russian newspaper, Pravda, revealed – in an article titled “Russian scientists use Google maps to find yeti” – that there had been more than twenty sightings of Almasty by hunters in the forests of Kemerovo. The Almasty being the Russian equivalent of Bigfoot. Not only that, there were reports of strange, large footprints having been discovered in the depths of nearby caves: “Scientists found two identical yeti footprints. One of them was left on the rock and it dates back 5,000 years ago, and the other footprint which was left not long ago was found at the bottom of the cave.”

In 1885, what sounds very much like a Bigfoot was stumbled upon in the wilds of Oregon. It fired up the local press, who reported the following: “Much excitement has been created in the neighborhood of Leba­non, Oregon, recently over the discovery of a wild man in the mountains above that place, who is supposed to be the long lost John Mackentire. About four years ago Mackentire, of Lebanon, while out hunting in the mountains east of Albany with another man, mysteriously disappeared and no definite trace of him has ever yet been found. A few days ago a Mr. Fitzgerald and others, while hunting in the vicinity of the butte known as Bald Peter, situated in the Cascades, several miles above any settlement saw a man resembling the long-lost man, entirely destitute of cloth­ing, who had grown as hairy as an animal, and was a complete wild man. He was eating the raw flesh of a deer when first seen, and they approached within a few yards before he saw them and fled. Isaac Banty saw this man in the same locality about two years ago. It is believed by many that the unfortunate man who was lost became deranged and has managed to find means of subsistence while wandering about in the mountains, probably finding shelter in some cave.”

There are, however, several kinds of unknown ape-men in Canada that are far removed from the likes of Sasquatch and the Wendigo. One of these is the tongue-tying Geow-lud—mo-sis-eg. It’s a diminutive, goblin-like creature that is covered in black hair and prefers to live in caves and which lurks and feeds in deep woods, surrounded by dense marshland. Rather like the fairies of Middle Ages-era Europe, the Geow-lud-mo-sis-eg enjoy playing pranks on people – pranks that sometimes turn malevolent if the creatures feel they have been slighted or disrespected. Also like the elementals of fairy lore, the Geow-lud-mo-sis-eg have an obsession with braiding the manes of horses. Rather notably, this tradition extends all the way to Russia, where the “Russian Bigfoot,” the Almasty, is said to do exactly likewise.

Situated on the northern coast of South America, Guyana is a place that, like so many other locales dominated by thick jungles and high mountains, can boast of being the domain of a Bigfoot-style entity. It is known by the people of Guyana as the Didi. Interestingly, although the Didi resembles Bigfoot in the sense of it having a humanoid form, and covered in hair, there is one big difference: the monster of Guyana possesses razor-sharp claws, which is at variance with all other apes. This has given rise to the theory that the Didi may actually be a creature known as Megatherium, a huge sloth that died out millennia ago – or, just perhaps, it didn’t. On the other hand, many witnesses to the Didi have remarked on its eerie human-like qualities, despite its savage, primitive appearance.

In November 2007, an ambitious expedition was launched by the U.K.’s Center for Fortean Zoology to try, once and for all, to resolve the mystery of the Didi. Almost immediately upon arriving, the team was exposed to a number of accounts of Didi activity, many of which were downright hostile. For example, residents of the village of Taushida told of how, around 2003 or 2004, a Didi abducted a young girl from the area. According to the story, two pre-teens, a girl and a boy, were strolling across the plains when a huge, hair-covered hominid loomed out of a dense, treed area and charged in the direction of the terrified pair. In an instant, a huge arm grabbed the girl and the beast bounded for the camouflage of the surrounding woods. The boy, filled with fear, raced back to Taushida, to breathlessly report what had happened. Despite a quickly launched, intensive effort, the girl was never seen again. Demonstrating the possibility that the Didis are not huge sloths, Damon Corrie, a local chief, discovered a cave in the mountains that contained what were described to the CFZ as clubs and shields, but which were clearly fashioned by, and for, something far bigger than a human. Since sloths do not create, or use, tools and weapons, a good argument can be made that their creator was a large, unknown humanoid.

“DREADED WILD MEN Strike Fear Into Indian Children” was the eye-catching title of an article that jumped out of the pages of the March 3, 1934, edition of the Lethbridge Herald newspaper, which covered the Lethbridge area of Alberta, Canada. The story was a fascinating one, given that it focused on the often reported possibility that the Bigfoot creatures are able to remain out of harm’s way and detection by living in underground realms, such as ancient caverns and incredibly deep cave-systems. Indeed, the writer of the article noted something very interesting: “The Indians say the Sasquatch dwell in caves and subterranean caverns on the borders of lakes in the mountain vastnesses [sic]. Many strange tales are told of the appearances of the elusive people.”

And the list goes on and on. In light of all the above, maybe we shouldn’t be searching in the woods for the Bigfoot creatures (and for other mysterious apes, too), but below the woods.