Bigfoot the Realtor is Back in Business and Doing Well

The merging of the paranormal and the mainstream is happening right now in the UFO world (some may say not fast enough) with The New York Times covering military UAP encounters and investigations and others in the mainstream media following suit. As a result, acceptance of some UFOs as non-manmade phenomena is growing, with rumors of revelations of their existence and tat of extraterrestrials being not far off. The same may now be happening with Bigfoot. Once relegated to woods-searching believers, paranormal museums and folkloric tales, Sasquatch is appearing in more mainstream venues like movies, TV commercials for insurance and social-distancing messages. However, one field seems to have adopted Bigfoot as a valuable partner in a very human endeavor and may help in the disclosure of more Sasquatch facts. That field is real estate.

“Ashley and I were hanging at her house at our six foot distance; safe distancing and decided we needed some fun in real estate, we needed something to get this house moving and we thought, maybe this would do it.”

“This’” as Marian Freeman, a realtor for Caldwell Banker and Lenhart Properties in the East Texas city of Longview, explained to KLTV, is using Bigfoot in photos of the home she’s trying to sell. She recruited her friend Ashley Jones to get inside Bigfoot’s head (and the rest of the costume) and pose like a proud homeowner in the kitchen, living room, family and bathroom tub (photos here in the real estate listing). The lovely home doesn’t look like it needs extra help to show, but a good salesperson uses all of the tools available. Is Bigfoot helping this sale?

“I think it has. I think it has. A lot of showings yesterday; we’ve got two after this today. (It’s) like a home Bigfoot would live around, so I thought it would be appropriate.”

That’s true … the home is in the Piney Woods, a heavily forested area known for Bigfoot sightings and the yard has access to a pond where Bigfoot posed fishing. Freeman says she got the idea from Jones – an amateur mascot who has also been the Easter Bunny and the Grinch – and another realtor who sold a house using a dinosaur. (Wouldn’t you like to meet the people who bought a house based on that?) This Freeman/Jones/Bigfoot team is not the only one in the real estate field – an agent in California used Bigfoot to sell a million-dollar home earlier this year, and a realtor in Ravenna, Ohio, (near the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, another area known for Bigfoot and Ohio Grassman sightings and howls) used one last year. The Ohio realtor said at the time that other agents were interested in using Bigfoot too (although probably not willing to split the commission).

Will Bigfoot the realtor help Bigfoot the cryptid get more mainstream acceptance and perhaps some deeper scientific studies into its possible existence … or some disclosure of any already-proven evidence of its actual existence? It can’t hurt. However, it will help if Bigfoot can learn how to say “Location, location, location!” instead of just howling.