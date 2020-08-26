Dog Evolution, Supernova Hits Earth, Nuclear Batteries and More Mysterious News Briefly — August 26, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — August 26, 2020

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation researchers caught a 100-pound male Suwannee alligator snapping turtle (Macrochelys suwanniensis), a new species only recently discovered. This terrifying turtle is ancient, but only a female alligator snapping turtle would dare call it ‘my dear old Suwannee.’

New research finds that finds that dogs really like eating human feces and this played a major in their evolution as domesticated human companions. Which makes one wonder – what evolutionary step caused humans to suddenly enjoy canine face-licking?

An energy startup company is building batteries powered by carbon-14 nuclear waste that can run for at least 1,000 years. What good is a 1,000-year-flashlight if you can never find it when you need it?

An engineering firm has unveiled a massive four-legged, 9,000-pound powered exoskeleton called Prosthesis that can be operated by a single person to lift boulders and crush cars. It’s described as a “a cross between a trophy truck, an excavator, and a dinosaur” which means it’s probably doomed to a life performing at monster truck rallies.

Astronomers have found traces of a traces of radioactive iron isotopes in Indian Ocean sediment that came from an ancient supernova whose remnants reached Earth 33,000 years ago. Now they need to find 33,000-year-old cave paintings of ancient humans looking up and saying to one another, “Did you feel that?”

According to a new report by more than 250 scientists, astronomers and engineers, Elon Musk’s network of Starlink satellites have permanently changed the night sky by clouding the heavens. That’s true, but this report clouded out their chances of a discount on Tesla.

A Chinese software company is offering animal facial recognition software for farmers and ranchers to help them track feeding, behavior and illnesses in their livestock. Pigs now need to be more careful when passing around audio copies of Orwell’s “Animal Farm.”

A satellite internet service provider in Utah is offering to pay one person $1,000 to “digitally detox” by spending 48 hours living in an RV at a U.S. national park without any Internet or phone service. Sounds like a great deal, but $1,000 doesn’t buy much PTSD therapy.

A nine-year study in Norway found that painting one blade of a wind turbine black cut down on bird deaths by 70 percent because it helps flying birds better see the giant fans. On the other hand, painting one arm of a scarecrow black just makes crows laugh.