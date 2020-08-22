Female Apparition Caught On Camera In Haunted English City

In the early morning hours of August 18th, a ghostly apparition of a female was caught on camera walking through a city center building site in Birmingham, England. The camera snapped a photograph of the figure wearing a dress and carrying something in her hands, but when security guards immediately went to investigate the site on Sherborne Street, they didn’t find anyone in the area.

Adam Lees, who is the managing director of Limitless Security, explained what happened, “We provide security for the building site on Sherborne Street, in Birmingham city center.” “In the early hours of Tuesday we had an alert to say a motion-sensored camera had picked up movement on the site.” “The images come through to my laptop, so I checked and saw that picture. I notified security on site straightaway who did a full patrol but found nothing.” “It’s incredibly strange. I have no idea what it could have been but I didn’t sleep the rest of the night.”

Since the image was shared on Twitter, it has gone viral with many people freaked out by the picture. You can see the photo of the alleged female ghost on Twitter as well as here.

The city of Birmingham is rumored to be quite haunted with countless reports of paranormal activity at several different locations. One of the most well-known paranormal hotspots is Aston Hall which has actually been named the most haunted location in the entire United Kingdom. The 17th century mansion allegedly has several ghosts living there, such as a houseboy named Dick who hung himself at the house; a “grey ghost” who is believed to be the daughter of the first owner Sir Thomas Holte who was locked away in a room by her father; and the “green lady” who is believed to have been Holte’s housekeeper and who is always seen wearing a green dress and sitting in a chair. Those are just a few of the many ghosts who are said to wander around the mansion.

Other locations around Birmingham that are said to be paranormally active include the Alexandra Theater where at least five ghosts are believed to haunt the building, such as the “Pantomime King”; a master of the wardrobe department; a military man wearing a top hat; a stage manager named Dick; and the “Grey Lady”.

Warstone Lane Cemetery is allegedly home to a grey ghost of a young woman wearing clothes from the 1930s who walks through walls and cars; and a young man wearing a trench coat.

The ghost of Charles Dickens is said to haunt the Birmingham Town Hall as well as two stonemasons who died while doing construction work on the building. The Birmingham Council House is also said to be haunted with the spirit of the former mayor Joseph Chamberlain who is always seen wearing a black velvet coat, in addition to a ghostly monk.

When the New Street Station was being built in 1848, a Jewish cemetery was unearthed at the site and apparently the spirits were not happy with being disturbed as the location is said to be quite haunted. There have also been numerous suicides on Platform Four – the most haunted area of the station. A former engine driver and a man named Claude are just two of the many spirits who are said to haunt the station.

There are a lot of haunted locations around Birmingham so it’s not surprising that security cameras were able to catch the ghost of a woman wandering around the city center building site.