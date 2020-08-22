Haunted Doll Expert Explains What Would Happen If Annabelle Did Escape

There’s nothing like an innocent translation mistake to send the internet into total panic and chaos. Several days ago, a rumor began circulating that Annabelle the doll had escaped her locked cage in the Warren’s Occult Museum in Monroe, Connecticut, and was terrorizing the streets.

It all began when Annabelle Wallis (who played Mia in the original Annabelle movie) gave an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and she was explaining a scene from the movie “The Mummy”. When Chinese social media sites translated the part of the interview where Wallis described an escape scene in the movie, they misinterpreted it as the haunted doll Annabelle who had escaped.

That simple mistake sent panic throughout the internet world with countless people freaking out over the haunted doll allegedly running the roads looking to terrorize its next victim. The chaos led to Tony Spera (the son-in-law of Ed and Lorraine Warren) having to upload a video reassuring the public that the doll had not escaped. He did, however, say something pretty startling when he stated that he would have been “concerned” if she had escaped because “she’s nothing to play with”.

Now let’s imagine for a moment that Annabelle had escaped. What would she have done? Where would she have gone? Well, a haunted doll expert has weighed in on those very questions. In an interview with VICE, Kat Blowers theorized what might happen, “Depending on how well the containment is in [the protective case], which I hear is pretty strong, I think Annabelle would go back to doing the exact same type of hauntings she has been confirmed doing in the past,” she said, adding, “She has been given so much attention from the living world, she would be even stronger than she was last time she was active.”

She suggested that the doll would attempt to find a “weak soul” who “is otherwise not strong enough to fight off her energy,” perhaps like a child. She also mentioned that all of the attention Annabelle is getting from the movies, articles, media reports, etc… is just fueling the already-possessed doll and making her stronger. “Some spirited items do go dormant, but I don’t think Annabelle ever will,” Blowers said, “We are feeding her with every article, every glance. Every time we type her name, she is getting that energy, and she will never stop feeding off of that.”

Well, the world can relax knowing that one of the most terrifying dolls on the planet is still safely locked away inside of her glass case. On the other hand, if she had escaped and terrorized a village, that would have made one heck of a movie plot.