Lizzie Borden’s Haunted Maplecroft House Is Now For Sale

The famous house in Fall River, Massachusetts, where Lizzie Borden spent the second half of her life is currently on the market for $890,000. The Queen Anne Victorian mansion, which is called Maplecroft, was built in 1887 and has been extensively renovated in recent years.

The Lizzie Borden story is very well-known as she was arrested for bludgeoning her father and stepmother with an ax back in 1892 but was acquitted in 1893. After her acquittal, she moved out of the murder house and that’s when she and her sister Emma moved into the Maplecroft home. However, Emma moved out in 1905 but Lizzie remained there until her death in 1927. In fact, her wake was even held in the parlor of the mansion.

And now, the Maplecroft house is on the market again and it is rumored to be haunted – some even say by the ghost of Lizzie herself. The house has been investigated by several different paranormal teams, including Adam Berry and Amy Bruni from the television series, Kindred Spirits. “We’ve investigated Maplecroft multiple times. I hope the new owner realizes that ‘Lizbeth’ very much comes with the property and she’s not shy,” stated Bruni. She went on to say, “I think what shocked us the most is how chatty Lizzie, or ‘Lisbeth’, actually was,” adding, “I don’t think we’ve ever had such a long, in-depth conversation with a ghost.”

Since Lizzie loved the house so much, it’s not surprising that she would want to spend as much time there as possible, even after her death. Whoever decides to buy the lavish Maplecroft house will have a beautiful home but may have to share it with Lizzie Borden herself as she apparently doesn’t want to leave the location.

Another interesting fact is that Lizzie is rumored to also haunt the house where the murders took place. Actually, she is allegedly one of several spirits haunting the Lizzie Borden House. Other ghosts include her father, stepmother, their maid Bridget, and Bridget’s cat. Numerous people who have been at the murder house have claimed to have seen an apparition of a female in the basement that looked eerily similar to Lizzie. Perhaps she travels back and forth from the murder house to Maplecroft.