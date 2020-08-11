Mysterious News Briefly — August 11, 2020

A new species of red truffles was discovered in the Cascade Mountains of far southwest Oregon. That’s not lipstick on that pig – it’s sniffing for red truffles.

After over 100 years of searching, scientist have found no difference between the brains of men and women. “Keep looking!” said everyone frustrated after finding the toilet paper roll placed on the dispenser incorrectly.

A recently unearthed Viking helmet is the earliest one ever to have been found in the British Isles. The label is worn off so it’s hard to tell if it was for formal or informal pillaging.

A new European study finds that finds that artificial lighting at night makes it difficult for common glow-worms to mate. Fermented grapes might help.

New research finds that humans learned to read by utilizing a part of the brain that was no longer needed for other functions. Perhaps this is why we can’t start fires with two sticks anymore.

Satellite dishes are mysteriously appearing on beaver lodges across Canada. I’m not saying it’s beavers … but it’s beavers watching reruns of “Leave it to Beaver” and “Twin Peaks” — just to hear Agent Cooper say “Dam fine cup of coffee.”

A 14-foot-long ‘demon’ crocodile was killed by residents of an Indonesian village who then beheaded the reptile and buried it separately from the body to prevent it from coming back to haunt them. Would this work with the year 2020?

A new study suggests Venice should be allowed to sink under rising sea levels due to climate change. Forget the residents and tourists – where will the millions of pigeons on St. Mark’s Square go?