Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Mysterious News Briefly — August 12, 2020

A new study proves the urban legend that painting eyes on the rear ends of cows protects them from attacks by lions, leopards and other large predators. Painting a nose and a mouth under the eyes has no effect but ranchers think it’s funny.

Elon Musk plans to build a resort near the SpaceX facility in Boca Chica Village, Texas, as part of his goal to create a ’21st century Spaceport’. Elon, can you please finish your 21st century affordable electric car first?

After a year of frustration, the “mole” attached to NASA’s InSight Mars lander is finally and officially dug in and buried in the Martian sand. In celebration, its robot arm took down the “Lander at Work” sign.

In a recent study, AI-generated sounds fooled most human ears. Hasn’t Britney Spears been doing this for years?

Scientists can now make mice glow in the dark like fireflies. Mice already have trouble avoiding cats – why turn them into laser pointers?

Disney is celebrating the 51st anniversary of the launch of the popular Haunted Mansion attraction this year. Unlike past years, the scariest part is not the line.

The annual tarantula migration in Colorado has begun as tens of thousands of male tarantulas are searching for a mate. Warning: feet look like females to horny tarantulas.

Archaeologists have found microfossils, stone tools and other artifacts from ancient banana farms once managed by Australia’s Indigenous peoples, showing that they were not just hunter-gatherers. Wall paintings of banana peel accidents would show they had a sense of humor too.