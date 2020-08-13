Mysterious News Briefly — August 13, 2020

Extremely strong winds in New South Wales caused waterfalls to reverse course and flow upwards and backwards. Is someone giving 2020 new ways to taunt us or is it coming up with these tortures on its own?

A new study determined that the number of digital bits on Earth will exceed the number of atoms, moving the world to a computer simulated majority by 2170. Is that soon enough?

Research from Washington University have developed a way to modify ordinary red construction bricks into energy storage units that can be charged to hold electricity like a battery. They can also turn your Tesla into a battering ram.

A doubly-venomous two -headed Russel’s viper has been spotted near a residential area in Maharashtra, India. Call the Believe It Or Not people and see if they know any two-headed snake charmers (not to be confused with two-headed-snake charmers).

A cable supporting a metal platform above the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico broke and tore a 100-foot-long gash in the reflector dish of one of the world’s greatest telescopes. An astronomer who witnessed it was heard crying, “Oh, the view-manity!”

Researchers at the University of South Australia confirmed that the act of smiling can trick your mind into being more positive. Unfortunately, all it takes to change that is one good facepalm.

A species of frog living in the Brazilian rainforest is the first amphibian shown to live in a harem where one male frog mates with two females who remain loyal to him. And yet, some would still rather be a prince.

A new study found that grey reef sharks are not loners but instead form large social groups that they return to after feeding. Who would have thought that “West Side Story” was actually a nature documentary?