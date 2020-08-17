Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Mysterious News Briefly — August 17, 2020

The Grímsvötn volcano, a major volcano and Iceland’s most active, is looking like it will erupt again soon. Drop what you’re doing, grab a white flag and wave it in front of a 2020 calendar.

Jason Manford, an English comedian, singer and actor, claims he once saw a UFO fly down his street in Whalley Range, Manchester, then switch directions and fly off in the opposite direction. The aliens probably realized he wasn’t one of the Pythons.

According to a new study called “The Red Sneakers Effect,” extremely successful people tend to wear brightly-colored, non-conformist socks in public. Forget the bank – get your next loan from a clown.

Yale physicists have developed an error-correcting cat — a device that combines the Schrödinger’s cat concept of superposition with the ability to fix errors in a quantum computation. If it finds an error in its own algorithm, will it self-destruct?

Chemist have discovered a way to add peanut skins and waste products from coffee roasters to boost its antioxidant properties and make milk chocolate healthier. It’s a scientific quest to find the Holy Snickers.

A new study reveals that researchers are very close to developing bomb-sniffing cyborg locusts. Meanwhile, bomb makers are working on explosives that smell like the bottom of a shoe.

The Reno office of the National Weather Service issued the world’s first-ever firenado warning as a fire tornado formed in Northern California. Warning to aspiring Hollywood movie producers and screenwriters … too soon.

A Russian athlete broke a Guinness World Record by bench pressing a 110-pound barbell 76 times underwater before coming up for air. If fish could facepalm …