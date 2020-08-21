Mysterious News Briefly — August 21, 2020

Officials in the Florida Keys plan for a biotech company to release more than 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes to help stop Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. Not to mention slapping, itching, scratching and walking into low-hanging bug zappers.

Pictures of rattlesnakes in trees shatters the myth that these venomous snakes can’t climb. Or that rattlesnakes never read Rattler comic books.

A new study of the world’s accents finds that women consider the Scottish accent to be the sexiest. The least sexy accent is any guy in a bar trying to do pickup lines like Sean Connery.

An international team of researchers discovered a dense, cold gas that is being shot out of center of the Milky Way “like bullets.” They should search for audio signals of the Milky Way yelling “Hey you kids – get off of my planets!”

Researchers at Stanford researchers have created a tiny hydrodynamic treadmill to closely observe the behavior of marine microorganisms. Don’t be surprised if microorganisms use the treadmills for hanging micro-clothing.

A popular 87-year-old wizard in New Zealand is denying rumors that he has retired. To be safe, he should avoids cave and women emerging from lakes.

A lack of tourists is driving the ravens at the Tower of London to boredom and causing them to fly away, leading to fears that the legend will come true and the monarchy is about to fall. Put Prince Charles in a nearby cornfield to scare them back.

The US Army is designing a 3D-printable self-healing, shape-shifting polymer material that will be used to make shape-shifting drones and robots. It will be available in the time it takes you to count backwards to zero from T-1000.