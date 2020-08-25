Mysterious News Briefly — August 25, 2020

New research finds that colonies of bacteria “scream” when confronted by antibiotics to warn others of their danger. This sounds like the plot of a Jamie Lee Curtis comeback movie … or a great name for a band.

A seismologist in China says tectonic plate rocks release a foul odor right before they break up under the stress of an earthquake. If you smell something in San Francisco and it’s not you or one of the other people in the elevator … run!

Researchers have released the genome sequence of the Asian giant hornet in an attempt to track down how it arrived in the U.S. and where it’s going so it can be stopped. The media is racing to get out as many ‘murder hornet’ stories as it can before they’re gone.

A study found that monkeys will go on strike if they see other monkeys getting bigger rewards for doing the same task they’re doing for less. It’s time to worry when they learn to make signs and walk upright in front of zoos.

Elon Musk is hinting he is about to do a real-time display of Neuralink technology that will “show neurons firing in real-time” and demonstrate the “matrix in the matrix.” Keanu Reeves is too busy promoting the new Bill & Ted movie to get excited.

Locusts have a specialized specialized neuron in their brains called the Lobula Giant Movement Detector which helps them avoid collisions in massive swarms and could aid in the design safer self-driving cars. Make way for rush hour traffic reporters in the unemployment line.

Linguists say that young people raised on texting and tweeting assume the reader knows when a sentence ends and have abandoned the full-stop punctuation mark. Needless to say, they probably don’t get “missing your period” double entendres either.

The Air Force demonstrated a prototype of its first flying car, and the single-seater with 18 rotors around the driver’s head looks more like a cartoon vehicle than a Star Wars shuttlecraft. Somewhere in the afterlife, the Wright brothers are begging to get sent back so they can slap somebody.