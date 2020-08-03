Mysterious News Briefly – August 3, 2020

Everyone’s favorite creepy doll Annabelle has released a video showing how she’s dealing with the coronavirus shutdown. Fortunately, she hasn’t gained 19 pounds and become a creepy mannequin.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the South Florida Water Management District removed 5,000 invasive Burmese pythons from South Florida’s Everglades ecosystem. “It’s about time,” said the Skunk Apes.

The so-called “zombie cicadas” — regular cicadas turned into zombies by a parasitic fungus — have reemerged in West Virginia. Expect the movie in 2021.

A researcher has found evidence that illustrations in a Tudor Bible were changed in the 16th century to show Thomas Crowmell’s and Jane Seymour’s faces in order to win favor from Henry VIII. Cromwell was executed anyway and ‘illustration-shopping’ never caught on.

A colony of one million cannibal ants trapped for years in an abandoned Soviet-era nuclear bunker in Poland have escaped. The year 2020 smiles as it moves up a notch on the list of worst years ever.

According to a new study, the photons in the rings of light trapped in the orbit of a black hole may act like a movie that shows the history of the universe. Those who have seen “History of the World: Part 1” are free to fast-forward (or backward).

Ancient pink and black granite statues depicting the pharaoh Ramesses II and two godesses have been found near Mit Raineh south of Cairo. In archeology, sometimes it pays to follow the pigeons.

Amazon has received approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to send a constellation of 3,236 Internet satellites into orbit, in direct competition to Elon Musk’s Starlink network. For $99 a year, it will deliver them tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has revealed that his Neuralink chip can be used to “extend range of hearing beyond normal frequencies and amplitudes” and allow the wearer to hear things that they weren’t able to hear before. The word “What?” may be forced to file for unemployment.