Mysterious News Briefly – August 4, 2020

After Elon Musk tweeted “Aliens built the pyramids obv,” Egypt’s Minister of International Co-operation Rania al-Mashat replied that Musk’s argument was a “complete hallucination.” Now her Tesla suddenly won’t hold a charge. Coincidence?

The mosquitoes on the Kamchatka peninsula in far east Russia are so bad, billions of them are swarming in giant mosquito tornadoes. “Moznado versus Sharknado” should be available for streaming in 2021.

A mysterious 15-foot-long creature resembling an aquatic wooly mammoth that washed up on a beach in Ainsdale near Liverpool was nicknamed the ‘Ainsdale Anomaly’ before a biologist determined it was just a rotting whale. The hot new face mask for beachgoers there is old ‘I saw the Ainsdale Anomaly’ T-shirts.

A researcher in Japan discovered that a strange species of aquatic beetle (Pelophylax nigromaculatus) survives being swallowed by pond frogs by quickly navigating through the frog’s internal plumbing system and exiting out of its anus whole and alive. If you’re a prince who suspects he may have once been a frog, here’s your test.

AI researchers in Prague have teamed up with the Academy of Performing Arts to create a theatrical performance completely written by AI and performed by robots. Will it be a musical called “Jersey Bots”?

A mysterious summer snow fell for six minutes in Beijing, China. While meteorologists argue over whether it was really snow or a form of precipitation called graupel, those who caught flakes on their tongues may want to consider quarantining.

A new study found that the valleys on Mars’s surface were carved by water melting beneath glacial ice, not by free-flowing rivers as previously thought. Somewhere in the great beyond, David Bowie sings, “Is there life rafts on Mars?”

New research has found that the big, beautiful webs spun by orb weaver spiders contain neurotoxins that paralyze anything trapped in them. The last thing the prey remembers is, “I don’t think that’s my Spidey sense tingling.”