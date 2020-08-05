Mysterious News Briefly – August 5, 2020

An unusual crop circle that appeared this week in Potterne Field near Devizes, Wiltshire, UK, was made with a tree in its exact center. I’m not saying it’s alien squirrels … but it’s alien squirrels.

There are signs that Elon Musk’s Boring Company is moving equipment into position to begin digging a tunnel between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Egypt probably wants to know how many extraterrestrials he’s hiring.

Virgin Galactic announced it has signed a deal with Rolls-Royce to provide engines for a new high-speed commercial passenger airplane that will fly at speeds in excess of Mach 3. The goal appears to be to build a plane that will travel faster than the sound of the crying baby in the back row.

In an interview on Fox Business News, President Trump tells host Lou Dobbs that Dobbs is the country’s “UFO expert” and Trump will do anything Dobbs asks him to do in regards to UFOs, “including total transparency.” Perhaps Dobbs can answer the question of which planets besides Mars are red.

A new study finds that consuming a single dose of the psychedelic brew ayahuasca can result in lasting changes in the higher-order cognitive brain networks, altering the functional connectivity of the brain’s salience and default mode networks. This will be even bigger news when they figure out a way to make diet ayahuasca.

Lead from the Notre Dame Cathedral fire last year has been found in honey samples from many urban beehives in Paris. The honey is still with the safety limit, but we’ll know we’re in trouble when the bees begin to build hives with spires.

A new app allows users to walk Spot, the $74,500 Boston Dynamics robot dog, from the comfort of their own home. This will be even more fun when someone invents a robot squirrel.