Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!

Mysterious News Briefly – August 7, 2020

A team of Virginia Tech researchers has discovered a way to manipulate the enzyme allicin in garlic and increase its aroma, flavor and potency. Buy stock in Tic Tacs now!

The largest Bigfoot statue in the world is a concrete sculpture outside a gift shop in Toutle, Washington, towering over it at 22 feet tall. Do they have a guard to protect it from toppling by angry Yetis?

The pastel-coloured, cookie-cutter house in Florida that became Johnny Depp’s character’s home in the 1990’s movie “Edward Scissorhands” is up for sale. Let’s hope it’s been visited recently by Edward Plasterhands, Edward Paintbrushhands and Edward Plungerhands.

A new study has found toxic chemicals coating the wrappers used for fast food and in the molded-fiber containers used for salads. Worse news: it’s still safer to eat the wrapper instead of the burger.

Scientists observing dairy cows determined that grooming each other helps establish individual bonds between members of the herd and enhances overall social cohesion. Apparently, cows hate cowlicks too.

The Milne Ice Shelf, the Canadian Arctic’s last fully intact ice shelf, has collapsed, reducing its area by more than 40 percent. And it’s not because of overweight walruses, eh?

For the first time, scientists have found evidence of malignant bone cancer in a dinosaur. Does this mean the next Jurassic Park movie will show them smoking?

Researchers have discovered Native American fluted point technology – used for making arrowheads – at archeological sites in Arabia, showing it was not developed solely in North America. This doesn’t mean you can now call them Indians too.