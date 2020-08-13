New Data Reveals You’re Most Likely To See A Ghost In Illinois

According to extensive data collected on paranormal encounters during the past nearly fifty years, we now know which states have the highest probability of people seeing a ghost. And for those of you who are living in Illinois, your chances of seeing an apparition are a lot higher than the rest of the country.

An online poker community called CardsChat.com gathered 48 years worth of data from each state to determine what the odds are of witnessing a ghost and they created a map with the information they collected. Based on their research, they found 62,482 alleged ghost sightings in the United States between 1972 and 2020.

Texas had the most ghost sightings with 7,099 which is not surprising as there are countless places around the Lone Star State that are rumored to be haunted, such as the USS Lexington in Corpus Christi, Yorktown Memorial Hospital, Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, De Soto Hotel in El Paso, Goatman’s Bridge in Denton, Bowden Road (also known as “Demon’s Road”) in Huntsville, and the Jefferson Hotel (the entire city of Jefferson is rumored to be quite haunted), just to name a few.

On the other end of the scale, Delaware reported the fewest number of ghost sightings. But those who are afraid of ghosts shouldn’t pack up and move to Delaware just yet as there are some locations around the state that are rumored to be quite haunted such as Fort Delaware State Park in Delaware City, Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal, Welsh Tract Church in Newark, Rockwood Mansion in Wilmington, Addy Sea Inn in Bethany Beach, and the Governor’s Mansion in Dover.

CardsChat.com used their collected data to predict the odds of seeing an apparition based on the total sightings per state compared to the current population. And while Texas did have the most reported ghost sightings, it was actually Illinois that ranked first in regards to the highest probability of encountering a spirit.

Since Illinois had a total of 2,398 ghostly encounters in the past 48 years and considering its population of 2,659,682, the researchers from the poker site ranked that state number one with the odds at +110,900. That makes sense as Illinois is a hot spot for paranormal activity with numerous sightings recorded at several locations like the Crenshaw House in Equality, The Original Springs Hotel in Okawville, Rose Hotel in Elizabethtown, and of course Alton which has been called the most haunted small town in America.

Maine, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, Montana, West Virginia, and Kansas round out the top ten states where you have the best chance of seeing a ghost. (The charts can be seen here.)

If you’re living in Florida, you have less of a chance of running into a ghost as the odds are +1,296,000 based on 1,697 ghostly sightings in a state with a population of 21,992,985. Arizona, New York, Nevada, New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, and Colorado round out the top ten states where you have less probability for paranormal activity.