Ontario Property Haunted By a Poltergeist Is Now For Sale

A commercial building in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, seems like a great investment as it has six residential units and a commercial store front for sale for just under $700,000. Unfortunately, the property located at 237 Church Street made headlines all across North America back in 1970 when a terrifying encounter with a poltergeist traumatized several members of the community.

Numerous witnesses that included several police officers with the old St. Catharines Police Department reported seeing furniture move on its own as well as pictures flying off the walls. And according to the current owners, the stories were absolutely true. Rino Mancini revealed that he personally knows one of the officers who investigated the location back in 1970 and he believes the story. “He [the police officer] said there was a photographer there, he went in to take pictures and … the door closed behind him and he couldn’t get out. He was freaked out about it and kind of just left his equipment in there,” explained Mancini.

The incidents were believed to have been centered around an 11-year-old boy named Peter who lived with his family in the building’s apartment #1. When the police were called to the property on February 6, 1970, the last thing they expected was to encounter poltergeist activity. But according to the female who was living there, items around the house began moving around inexplicably about ten days prior to her calling the police.

When one of the police officers contacted a priest to come to the location, they both witnessed unexplained activity such as footsteps in the kitchen and a chair moving on its own. Another officer who was on the scene that day witnessed numerous bowling trophies one at a time being thrown to the floor as well as a kitchen clock unplugging itself and landing on the floor.

Whenever the 11-year-old boy walked by the pictures on the wall, they would sway back and forth. The boy was even pushed against the wall by an unseen entity as well as the heavy chair that he was sitting in being flipped over. Additionally, the officers noted that a chesterfield levitated approximately 18 inches off the ground with four people sitting on it as well as Peter’s bed levitating in the air.

Other unexplained activity that happened at the location include dolls, lamps, and pictures falling over; a bookcase tipping over; a heavy chest of drawers moving away from the wall and then back again; and a chair that levitated before slamming down onto the floor. Interestingly, the only two objects in the house that were untouched were a crucifix and a picture of the Virgin Mary with a palm leaf. The actual police report can be seen here.

The hauntings, however, seemed to have stopped as soon as the boy left although there were rumors that the activity started up at his grandmother’s house where he spent some time. The current owners of the Church Street property as well as the tenants haven’t experienced any unexplained activity so I suppose that’s good news for whoever decides to buy the building.