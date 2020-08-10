Raelians Hold International Online Forum to Discuss Diplomatic Protocols for Extraterrestrial Contact

“The main objective of this event was to inform diplomats and officials in charge of Foreign Affairs, of this unique and ambitious project that could also be a vector of wealth and scientific progress for the host country. We need to raise awareness on important issues of international law that need to be solved before any alien contact.”

If you though the only big news to report on was the pandemic and economy … if you thought only Tom DeLonge, Harry Reid, Marco Rubio, President Trump and The New York Times were interested in alien invasions … if you’re not on the Raelian mailing list … then you probably missed the first international online forum to discuss diplomatic protocols for extraterrestrial contact hosted recently by Daniel Turcotte, Raelian Guide and leader of the Embassy for Extraterrestrials Project sponsored by the Raelian Movement.

“Interest is growing as it becomes obvious that an extraterrestrial civilization is preparing our humanity for an official contact through an ever-increasing number of UFO sightings, military reports describing encounters with UFOs, and very complex crop circles all over the world. It’s just a matter of time before more diplomats and foreign affairs officials acknowledge this and advise their respective governments to care for a proper and formal welcome for an out-of-this-world civilization.”

Well, Daniel Turcotte is certainly correct that interest is growing on the subject of UFOs and extraterrestrials — and he and the Raelians are offering their help. They already have plans to build an embassy to welcome aliens to Earth in a spirit of peace (disregarding the fact that if ETs have the intelligence to travel through space to get here, they’re probably far too advanced to be negotiating with what we, in the same situation, would consider to be insects.) Turcotte tried to bring credibility to the online conference with Dr. Jon H. Levy, PhD., a lawyer specializing in transnational and private international law, Stephen Goldie, an urban planner, who spoke on the legal issues and physical planning aspects of building this “embassy” – which the press release tellingly refers to as both a diplomatic and “touristic” project.

“The Raelian philosophy states that an extraterrestrial civilization, referred to as “Elohim” in the original Hebrew Bible, created all forms of life on Earth including human beings. We believe it is a very peaceful and far more advanced civilization compared to ours, both scientifically and philosophically, and that an official contact with our Creators will usher our humanity into an era of peace and a Golden Age.”

As with similar UFO religions, the Raelians sound like their hearts are in the right place. Founded in 1974 by Claude Vorilhon, a French auto test racer and racing journalist who changed his name to Rael after his alleged encounter with the Elohim in the Puy Lassolas mountains, its adherents are generally in Western Europe, North America and parts of East Asia. Rael/Vorilhon has been accused of plagiarizing from other religions and the Raelian movement often gets more publicity for its swastika-like symbol, its focus on sex (Rael and “Rael’s Girls” appeared in Playboy) and the GoTopless movement to legalize toplessness in public for women.

“A historical event just happened before our eyes. Diplomats and Foreign Affairs officials recently attended our first international online forum to learn from our experts all the steps required to officially welcome human beings from another planet.”

It may be a sign of its intention to avoid the media looking at its more controversial non-ET aspects that the conference was not announced until it was over. It doesn’t appear that Rael was there – he’s now 74 – and Daniel Turcotte, a top Raelian official and leader of the Embassy for Extraterrestrials Project, ran it and made the announcement. There was no identification of the “Diplomats and Foreign Affairs officials” who attended, nor of how many people watched the conference online or where a recording might be obtained.

Again, the Raelian movement has some good causes – it fights to help female genital mutilation victims – and it is correct about the increased interest worldwide in UFOs and aliens. Unfortunately, things like secret conferences and its more controversial non-ET practices get in the way.