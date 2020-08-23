Totally Bonkers Reports of Paranormal Bigfoot

By far the most well-known and most widely and frequently sighted cryptid is no doubt Bigfoot and other similar hairy hominids throughout the world. These cases run the range, and come from people of all ages and all walks of life, from across a vast spectrum. Yet, on some occasions things can get very weird, indeed. While the vast majority of Bigfoot or hairy humanoid sightings seem to suggest something like a large ape and an actual animal, basically a flesh and blood creature, sometimes these sightings go fully off the rails into the decidedly more fringe, and here we will take a look at some of the more bizarre of these. From levitating Bigfoot, to those who vanish, go invisible, disappear into portals, or come out of spaceships, get your seatbelt ready, because we are going for a ride well out into the domain of some of the very weirdest Bigfoot reports out there.

One very bizarre case comes from the files of writer and researcher of mysteries Albert S Rosales, and seems to concern hairy hominids that can actually levitate. The incident allegedly happened in January of 1997, out in the remote wilderness of the Chelyabinsk region, in the Urals of Russia. Here lodged within the dense trees was a military radar outpost, and in the early morning hours one of the soldiers stationed there was out collecting firewood on a cold but clear day. There was supposedly lots of snow on the ground that morning, but a clear trail led to the pre-prepared pile of firewood on site. As the soldier began to gather the wood, he then noticed something very peculiar in the form of two hulking hairy humanoids covered in dirty reddish hair standing there within the fence perimeter, one of them gigantic 7.5 feet tall, and the other much shorter, at just under 6 feet tall, and the witness would later speculate that they had likely approached the installation drawn to the smell of breakfast cooking in the nearby kitchen. The odd report continues as follows:

The soldier thought that the taller entity was a female and the second shorter one, probably a child. Both entities had penetrated inside the perimeter of the unit possibly attracted by the smell of the kitchen area. The witness was carrying an axe and for some strange reason was not afraid only curious, and walked towards the creatures in an attempt to obtain a better look. Amazingly he wasn’t able to approach the pair, since both constantly seemed to move ahead of him, he couldn’t make up any ground between them so he increased his pace, but at the same time the entities increased theirs moving quickly away from him. Finally, moving faster and faster the entities jumped up into the air and momentarily the witness thought that the perimeter fence would hinder their escape, but to his amazement he saw how both of the hairy humanoids simply zoomed into the air and levitated over the fence. The humanoids then flew away and vanished above the tall pine trees in the forest which surrounded the military installation. The witness then stopped his pursuit, returned back to the fence and saw two tracks of footprints which were left on the snow. The layer of snow was thick and strong, evidently the tall hairy humanoid was very heavy. However, the footprints seemed to become dimmer and less deep as they neared the fence, indicating that the humanoids apparently began ascending into the air.

Whatever happened here, reports of flying or levitating Bigfoot are not something you see every day. If that isn’t strange enough for you, then how about Bigfoot that seem to have the ability to vanish, turn invisible, or otherwise exit reality? From the site Phantoms and Monsters we have a report from a witness named John Wesch, who says this happened at his home in a rugged area in upstate New York in the Adirondacks region in August of 2018. The witness claims that he often leaves out food for the various wild animals to come eat, such as birds, squirrels, chipmunks, rabbits, deer, fox, raven and crows. He says that it was his normal routine to go out into that large rural yard and watch the animals come in to feed, and on this morning, he was doing this as usual when he heard an unusual snorting sound which he at first took to be from a deer, but would soon prove to be much more bizarre than that. The witness explains:

The woods have the morning light shining on the line of trees but beyond that was still mostly dark. I could see about 20 feet into the tree line. I don’t see a deer. Within two seconds of the first snort I hear another one as I am still looking but not seeing a deer. Something steps out from behind a tree. Its left side is facing me. All I could see was a large black shape step out. It stands there for maybe a few seconds. I know what I was looking at but I had no reaction other than just watching. It made a noise but not the snorting kind. Then it walked into the woods. Not only did I see and hear it walk away but I felt it in the ground. Like it was hollow and vibrated. No breaking or snapping branches just footsteps. Almost like an echo in the ground. After about six steps it was gone. Nothing changed. Same bird’s and critters moving about. Unaffected. I stood there processing what had just happened over the last few seconds. Other than the echoing thuds of footsteps it was silent. When I realized that, I walked forward slowly to the spot. Not sure what I would see. Nothing. Where it was standing the ground was covered with fallen and old branches. You, nor I or a ninja could have walked through here silently. I judge the height an easy 8 feet tall. Based on its head height relative to the tree it stood next to. I stood there looking around with no sounds. I walked back to the picnic table and sat on it. Still everything is as normal. After the coffee and smoke, and observing the wildlife, I go and head inside. As I reach for the door knob I feel like I should turn around. So I do and scan the tree line again. Nothing. Just as I turn the knob while facing the door I see a flash of light like a camera flash. Like someone behind me just took a picture. Instantly I got goosebumps. My hairs stood right up and felt like I couldn’t get inside quick enough. Strange but uneventful and very memorable. It had to have watched me for at least ten seconds before it moved. Haven’t seen it since. It wanted me to know it was there. This thing was massive.

There are quite a few reports along these lines, of apparent Bigfoot just blinking out of existence somehow. There have been several similarly bizarre and inexplicable cases of Sasquatch simply vanishing in full view listed in a paper called Vanishing Bigfoot and Anecdotal Accounts: Implications and Challenges for Researchers, by Sharon Cornet. One of the cases covered comes from the summer of 2000, by a witness named John Bohannon. He claims that had been driving along a dirt road during the daylight hours just west of the Three Rivers Campground, near Alamogordo, New Mexico, when he saw a massive bipedal, ape-like creature, which was estimated to have been around 8 feet tall and walking along in the same direction as his vehicle. The driver slowed down to gape at it, and the massive beast was described as having short, reddish brown hair all over its body, with longer hair underneath its forearms and a face that looked like a “Neanderthal.” It allegedly kept up its brisk stride while staring directly at John for about 100 feet, after which it suddenly just abruptly faded away into thin air, as if it had just been somehow erased. The witness explained that there were no trees or anything that it could have hidden behind and that it seemed as if it had walked through “an invisible wall.”

Also covered is a curious account that allegedly happened to witness Larry Kelm, in August of 1980 near Eugene, Oregon, and it is hard to really classify, seeming to point at vanishing Sasquatch being the result of some sort of inter-dimensional portal. On this day, Larry had decided to take a hike along the Mollala Indian trail, which connects the ridges of Saddle Blanket Mountain and nearby Oakridge. At some point during his hike, the witness claims that his surroundings became blurry, overcast, and tinged with an odd grey color, despite the sunny weather, and even though there were no clouds in the sky it seemed as if a shadow had been cast over the land. Larry would say of this:

The only way I can describe it was as if suddenly I was looking through someone else’s prescription sunglasses. I finished the step and started another. Every inch I moved forward the darkness increased and the gray blurring turned into a jumble of shapes that made no sense.

Then, as suddenly as this had all happened, Larry reports that he seemed to pass “a barrier,” and that everything returned to focus but that it was now night time and the wind had completely ceased. Upon looking around himself, Larry found that the scenery had changed in other bizarre ways as well. Instead of the fir trees that had been around him before, there was now thick, unrecognizable and wild vegetation similar to a jungle, and the air seemed thick and oppressively humid. Even though it was now night and there was no discernible moon in the sky, he found that he could still see everything to some degree, as if there was some mysterious light source casting a faint frosting of light upon the landscape. At this point, Larry claims that the air was pierced by a “continuous high-pitched keening sound,” which immediately filled him with an unbearable sense of dread. The witness explained the really quite bizarre events that followed:

It was at this point, I heard a whispered “Gotcha” over my right shoulder. I couldn’t tell if I heard it with my ears or inside my head. The word wasn’t directed at me but something said the word quietly to itself. I was so terrified I actually felt my heart stop for a moment. That whispered word is what saved me. I opened my mouth and gasped in a huge gush of thick air and recoiled backward in the same footsteps I had entered wherever I was. As I threw myself backward, I looked over my right shoulder. A dark colored hairy right hand and arm was reaching for my throat over my shoulder. The hand had pale ivory spade-shaped fingernails. The nails looked clean and almost had a manicured look to them. The thumb was placed lower (towards the wrist) on the hand than a human’s is. Both hand and arm were thin and powerful looking and both were covered with thick coarse black hair. I got a good look at it because the thumbnail grazed my neck (it did not break the skin) as I moved backwards. As I continued backwards, the hand clutched where my neck had been a split second before and it seemed to fade off into the distance as I returned through the Portal.

As soon as he had scampered a few more steps backwards, Larry found himself back in the cool mountain air he had left behind and back in his familiar surroundings, and the portal before him seemed to be an oval shaped patch of shimmering air that slowly faded away until it was gone. Larry then ran off towards his truck as fast as he could without looking back. The terrified witness later would reflect on what had happened to him, and came to the conclusion that it had been some sort of inter-dimensional trap, saying:

On my way home, I was absolutely horrified at the thought of what would happen if I were to drive my truck into something like that. It had been a trap pure and simple. Whatever it was that tried to kill me somehow kept the Portal hidden from me on the way in, and I didn’t actually see it until I was back out again. I had terrible nightmares for years, and still haven’t come to grips with what happened. My fingers are trembling and the hair is standing up on the nape of my neck as I write this.

In yet another report, a witness called Ms. Montanez was driving along a desert highway east of El Paso, Texas, when she spotted a Bigfoot reportedly hunched over a dead coyote. She slowed her vehicle to get a better look at the bizarre sight, and claims that as she looked on the massive beast started to sort of sink, as if being absorbed into the ground, until it was completely gone. The witness was convinced that there had to have been a cave there, and that the thing had simply retreated to its dark confines, but when the spot was investigated there was found to be no cave or other opening in the ground. Curiously, the coyote was gone and there were no footprints of anything that could have matched the description of what she had seen. Where in the world did it go? No one knows.

Probably even weirder than any of these are the times Bigfoot are reportedly seen in connection to UFOs. One well-known such report occurred in 1973, when a Mrs. Reafa Heitfield and her 13-year-old son were asleep in their trailer in Cincinnati, Ohio. When Heitfield woke in the middle of the night to get a glass of water, she claims that she saw a series of inexplicable lights out in the parking area, one of them being a cone-shaped construction of light. When she peered outside to see what the lights were, she reportedly saw a huge, ape-like beast with grayish hair covering its body, which then entered the light before it and the UFO shot off into the night. In that same year there was the report from a group of farmers in Fayette County, Pennsylvania, who claimed to have seen a huge UFO about 100 feet in diameter, next to which were standing two hairy, ape-like creatures with arms that dangled past their knees and with glowing green eyes. One of the farmers purportedly fired at them with his rifle, after which one of them raised its arm and the UFO shot off into the sky. The two hulking brutes remained, appraised the men for a moment, and then ran off into the forest.

How do we deal with reports such as these? They obviously fit the mold of Bigfoot sightings in a superficial sense, but these go far beyond what one would expect from what is largely assumed to be some undiscovered giant ape or early form of hominid. Is there the possibility that the phenomenon goes deeper than many are willing to accept? Are we perhaps looking at something interdimensional in nature? It is something I have covered before, but it is considered to be fringe even among cryptozoologists. Indeed, the idea of supernatural or interdimensional Sasquatch often leaves a bad taste in the mouths of cryptozoologists, and can get you laughed out of the room in some places, but perhaps the Bigfoot phenomenon is multifaceted. Maybe there are those reports that are of real flesh and blood creatures, and at the same time others that deal with things that merely take on that appearance. Is it possible that both forms of Sasquatch report can co-exist? Even the famed cryptozoologist Loren Coleman has spoken on this matter, saying:

So as not to come off as a hypocrite, I must point out that I have investigated and written about winged humanoids, Dogman/werewolves, Goatman, Lizard Man, mermaids and a myriad of other non-human entities. If they exist, these apparitions are most certainly paranormal in nature – Inter-dimensional, extraterrestrial, demonic (choose your own wording). The difference with Bigfoot/Sasquatch is that it is clearly represented in our fossil history in the form of robust hominids from the Pleistocene. That makes its existence very viable in the natural world. I respect everyone’s right to their opinion and don’t make a habit of questioning anyone’s personal experiences. If you believe you have seen a Bigfoot materialize or vanish, it may very well be that there is a supernatural phenomenon that chooses to take the form of a giant, hairy humanoid… seemingly related to Bigfoot, but only superficially similar.

It is hard to know, but considering that we are going off of eyewitness reports in most instances, it seems odd that one would accept only those that follow the “norm” and jettison those that go further into the bizarre and off the beaten path. Who is to say which reports should be accepted and which should be tossed? Perhaps there is some way to explain such outlandish reports without confining them to the loony bin. Looking at the large number of bizarre reports like those we have looked at here, perhaps we need to concede that at least some of it is something perhaps weirder than we’d like to admit, whether that is interdimensional phenomena, aliens, the paranormal, or something else. Maybe we have to consider for a moment that the Bigfoot phenomenon might in some cases encompass things that are stranger than we imagine, perhaps even stranger than we can imagine.