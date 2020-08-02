When Aliens and Strange Creatures Materialize and Dematerialize

Extraterrestrials are said to do some strange things: steal plants and soil, probe the noses of alien abductees, take people for trips in their Flying Saucers, and much more. But, perhaps, the strangest thing that ETs and bizarre creatures reportedly do is to materialize and dematerialize in front of shocked people. Within the history of Ufology – and in the realm of the paranormal, too – there are more than a few cases that fall into that particular, weird category. With that said, let’s take a look at some examples of this strange phenomenon. We’ll begin with the guy who just about began the Men in Black mystery: Albert Bender. In the early 1950s, Bender – of Bridgeport, Connecticut – got a little too close for comfort to the truth of the UFO phenomenon. The result? The MIB came calling and warned Bender to quit Ufology. Or else. And how did that trio of black-dressed characters descend on Bender? They quite literally materialized through the walls of his attic-based home.

The following story – of a dematerializing alien at an important U.K.-based facility with government ties – comes from Hillary Gough, of Hampshire, England. The date was early 1974, and the setting, the Marconi Space and Defense Systems, Ltd., at Frimley, England. At the time, Gough was employed as a draughtswoman in the Central Services branch – having previously served an apprenticeship in a division of the British Royal Navy – something that ensured she had access to much of the establishment. On one occasion, Gough told me, while walking along a corridor in the facility late at night, a security guard was startled by a dazzling blue light that emanated from one particular room. But this was no ordinary room: it was a storage facility for top secret documentation generated by Marconi as part of its work on behalf of the British Government and the Ministry of Defense, much of which was related to classified, radar-based programs. Realizing that no-one – at all – should have been in the area at that time of night, the guard burst into the room, only to be confronted by a shocking sight. There, literally sifting through pages and pages of top secret files was a gray-skinned humanoid – but decidedly non-human – creature that quickly dematerialized before the shocked guard’s eyes.

Interestingly, UFO author researcher-writer Jenny Randles learned of two similar cases of the here one minute and gone the next minute kind at sensitive facilities. One occurred at the Dhekelia Station in Cyprus which is “situated within the Eastern Sovereign Base Area, one of two British Sovereign Base Areas in Cyprus, enshrined in the Treaty of Establishment between the U.K. and the Republic of Cyprus in 1960.” The other was a Spanish military installation: Talvera La Real Air Base. In the former case, said Jenny, a “glowing form” was seen. In the other, a “monstrous alien” was encountered. Now, moving away from UFOs…

A perfect example of this strange phenomenon has been recorded by Jack Lapseritis, author of The Psychic Sasquatch. He tells the story of a group of people that had an amazing encounter with a Bigfoot. The story came from a Mrs. Jeffery, and whose story Lapseritis summarizes as follows: “After returning from a long hike, the group was stunned when a nine-to-ten foot Sasquatch stepped out in front of them a short distance away. Then, in the twinkling of an eye, the Bigfoot completely disappeared in front of the witnesses! The witnesses insisted that it literally dematerialized [Italics mine]! Mrs. Jeffrey reported that she was so awed at what she saw, that when they returned home, she did not leave the house for two weeks. The woman was in such a total state of shock that she did not return to the area for some time.”

Mac Tonnies addressed this issue, too: “While I can’t automatically exclude the UFO phenomenon’s ‘paranormal’ aspects, I can attempt to explain them in technological terms. For example, I see no damning theoretical reason why ‘telepathy’ and ‘dematerialization’ can’t ultimately be explained by appealing to cybernetics, nano-technology and other fields generally excluded from ufological discourse.” The Incubus can take on numerous forms, including those of a handsome man, a reptilian-type creature, and a beast resembling a werewolf – among many others. The Succubus typically appears as a beautiful girl or as a wizened old crone. But, there are important factors that must not go amiss: yes, these things can alter their form. But, they are also able to materialize, dematerialize, and – according to some witnesses – walk through walls and doors. In some cases, they vanish in a flash of light.

Cemeteries are atmosphere-filled places at the best of times. In the 1960s, however, that atmosphere became distinctly chilled – maybe even freezing. Skulls, and even partial human skeletons, were found strewn around Highgate Cemetery, which at the time was very much overgrown. That was largely because, at the time, the entire place had been left to fall into rack and ruin, something which only amplified the air of mystery and fear that dominated the area. It wasn’t long before people were talking about a deadly vampire in the cemetery. The publicity surrounding the alarming 1960s-era incidents prompted others to come forward who had also seen the vampire of Highgate Cemetery. One witness, who, while walking her dog through the thick and unkempt trees late one night, encountered a shrieking, banshee-like thing that sailed through the air, after which…it suddenly dematerialized.