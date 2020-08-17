When Strange and Supernatural Phenomena Cross Paths

Now and again, paranormal phenomena will cross paths with each other. For example, there have been sightings at Loch Ness, Scotland of large black cats – popularly known as “Alien Big Cats.” Bigfoot creatures have been seen in the same vicinity as UFOs. You get the point. Over the years I have come across more than a few cases like those above. There’s little doubt, however, that one of the weirdest of all to come my way surfaced on October 8, 2018. The afternoon was a normal one: I was working on one of my books, hoping to get a couple of thousand words completed. It didn’t happen. Actually, there was a good reason for that: it was around 3:00 P.M. and I got a call from a man named Jeff Owens – he had been referred to me by a mutual friend and colleague in the field of Cryptozoology. Jeff was originally from Austin, Texas. He was also someone who wanted advice – help, even – concerning something that he had experienced four nights earlier. Jeff’s job takes him on long trips and the one he made on the 4th was no different. He was heading down to Edinburg, Texas – where, coincidentally, I have spoken at the city’s yearly Out of This World gig.

Jeff was around twenty-miles outside of the city when he was shocked by the sudden sight of what he could only describe as a real, living pterodactyl. He said the monstrous creature had a long beak, bat-like wings that extended to around twenty-feet (maybe more), and red eyes. Self-illuminating, no less. The massive creature was only in view for a few moments, but it was long enough to see the beast. Before we get any further, a bit of background on these long-gone creatures is required. Or, in light of Jeff’s account, not quite so long-gone, after all. The staff of the American Museum of Natural History state: “Neither birds nor bats, pterosaurs were reptiles, close cousins of dinosaurs who evolved on a separate branch of the reptile family tree. They were also the first animals after insects to evolve powered flight—not just leaping or gliding, but flapping their wings to generate lift and travel through the air. They evolved into dozens of species. Some were as large as an F-16 fighter jet, and others as small as a paper airplane.”

Jeff said the gigantic thing was gone in seconds, but even that was plenty of time for him to make out what he’d seen. Something strange happened to Jeff the night after the encounter down by Edinburg. He was woken in the early hours by his phone calling. It was around 2:15 A.M., and he jumped out of bed, worried that it was someone with bad news. It wasn’t, thankfully. It was nothing less than squeaking, static-like noises that pierced his eardrums – a classic phenomenon that often occurs in Man in Black-type cases. Suddenly, the line went dead. Maybe around twenty minutes later, the same thing happened again. Weirder still, when Jeff got back to sleep, he had a vivid dream of a beautiful woman in black standing at the foot of his bed – dressed in a black robe and with very long, black hair. In an instant, Jeff got the feeling that the woman was dangerous, almost predatory. Sleep paralysis prevented Jeff from moving; his heart thumped as adrenaline shot through his body like a tsunami hitting a beach. Jeff’s room was quickly filled with a sulfurous stench. It took Jeff around fifteen seconds to break the infernal spell. When he did, he was shaky, light-headed and clammy. He was sure it was no dream. But, it was definitely nightmarish. The foul smell was there through the next morning.

I told Jeff that seeing pterodactyls or pterodactyl-like creatures was actually not that rare, as strange as that might have sounded to him. I explained that reports of such aerial monsters date back decades, with a significant number of cases reported from the Texas-Mexico border. As for that Woman in Black, well, I explained to Jeff that the issue of cryptid-creatures being connected to the MIB and the WIB was also not at all rare. I gave Jeff a rundown on the wave of Mothman encounters that descended on the people of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, from late 1966 to December 1967 – and how the MIB and Women in Black were seen lurking around the area, usually at night. The parallels between what Jeff experienced, and what happened in Point Pleasant were near-identical: a fiend in black and a winged monster with blazing eyes.