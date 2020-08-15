Woman Videotapes “Haunted” Doll Swinging Its Legs And Tapping Its Feet

The footage that a woman captured of a doll seemingly moving on its own is so terrifying that it should be a scene from a Chucky horror movie. On August 2, a woman named Holly Armstrong posted a video to her TikTok account that has since gone viral and users from around the world are completely freaked out at what they watched.

The video shows the doll sitting on the top shelf of a closet. While you can’t see the doll’s face, you can easily see its legs hanging down. She then zooms in closer and you can see the doll’s legs swinging back and forth in addition to tapping its feet together. There is also overlaid text on the video that reads, “5 seconds before I jetted out of this house and threw a match behind me”. Holly obviously didn’t set the house on fire but she was understandably freaked out by what she had just witnessed.

And she’s not the only one who was freaked out as numerous users who have seen the video are equally as horrified. One user wrote, “I’m terrified,” while another commented, “Nah bro that’s Chucky.” “You need to cleanse that room and tell that spirit to go,” one individual advised. You can decide for yourself if the doll is really possessed as the creepy video can be seen on Holly’s TikTok page as well as here.

Holly then posted another video on August 6th after several people voiced concerns for her safety. In the video (which can be seen here), she explained that she found the doll while she was house-sitting. “I felt creepy crawlies just being upstairs by myself,” she said, adding, “All that happened is I left afterwards and I notified the family. They’re going to further investigate it.”

This isn’t the only haunted doll that has made the news lately as back in June I wrote an article about an Ohio man who videotaped dolls moving on their own inside of a glass case. One of the dolls moved forward and almost went face-first into the glass while the smaller doll leaned to its left, knocking its feet against the case.

Another example was a haunted doll from the movie The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2. The doll was created to portray Edward and Bella’s half-human, half-vampire daughter Renesmee but it was so creepy that it was replaced by a real life baby instead. Not only is the doll super creepy but she changes positions inside of the case where she is kept.

After a man bought an antique ventriloquist doll, he noticed that the door to the cabinet would often open up where the doll was being kept. He decided to set up a camera and he captured footage of the door opening as well as the doll’s eyes opening up (they had been tightly shut) and its lips separating as if it was trying to talk.

One final example was when two paranormal investigators took a selfie photo with a 116-year-old haunted doll and it blinked. What’s even more terrifying is that the blinking doll had no eyes, eyelids, or eyelashes. Another creepy fact was that the location in which the photo was taken with the haunted doll is nicknamed “The Village of the Damned”. Coincidence? I don’t think so.