There is a concept among some abductees that they interacted with ETs in between lifetimes. This is an outrageous theory but could abductions span multiple lives? We discuss this theory and hear the story of a man who seemingly was tricked into letting himself be abducted by dangerous entities. We also indulge in the affair of the necklace and French occultism.

This episode is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join click HERE.

Links