22.13 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Rock Gossip

ET species in possession of sufficiently advanced technology would seem like magicians to technologically inferior humans. On this episode we discuss the research of William Hamilton who speculates why ET species interfere with humans and how they use their advanced tools to interfere with us both physically and mentally.

We also chat about the government funded research into “energy vampires” and how your aura can be damaged by energy tentacles before hearing of psychics who have some of the strangest encounters with the spirits of trees, rocks and other panpsychic consciousnesses.

