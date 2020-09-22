22.14 – MU Plus+ Podcast – Kundalini Spider

Occasionally, having a curiosity about the nature of reality can lead to shocking experiences. Though inadvertently desiring to understand the other realms one woman’s life took a direction that she could never have expected. From communicating with spiders and having weird robed creatures showing her future events to making out with a tree the story we cover on this episode is a warning of the dark side of dabbling with the inner fire.

