MU Podcast
24.10
Choose podcast version
You must be subscribed to an MU Plus+ plan to listen to extended episodes. Take a look at our Plus+ plans here and subscribe.
Download
Menu
Join Plus+ and get exclusive shows and extensions! Subscribe Today!
LEARN MORE

24.10 – MU Podcast – Jetpack Cover-Up

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:16:46 — 70.7MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

MU Plus+ HQ: (Protected Content)

MU Plus+ SQ: (Protected Content)

Social media stunt or something more exotic? A mystery person was seen flying a jetpack in a busy LAX flightpath and the incident seems to be more than meets the eye. With weird ballon explanations and rumours of a coverup we take a look at the history of flying humanoids seen all over the world.

Then our Plus+ members are in for an outrageous ride as we hear the story of odd alien mummies, unusual “giant” fingers, and Erich von Däniken’s brush with the Columbian narcos.

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ members. To join, click HERE.