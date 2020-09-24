24.10 – MU Podcast – Jetpack Cover-Up

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:16:46 — 70.7MB)
Social media stunt or something more exotic? A mystery person was seen flying a jetpack in a busy LAX flightpath and the incident seems to be more than meets the eye. With weird ballon explanations and rumours of a coverup we take a look at the history of flying humanoids seen all over the world.
Then our Plus+ members are in for an outrageous ride as we hear the story of odd alien mummies, unusual “giant” fingers, and Erich von Däniken’s brush with the Columbian narcos.
