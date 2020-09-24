MU Podcast
24.11
24.11 – MU Podcast – The Great Coptic Con

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 1:29:23 — 82.1MB)

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

In 2012 a Harvard professor shook the world of Christianity by announcing an ancient papyrus she claimed was proof that Jesus had taken Mary Magdalene as his wife.

If the item was genuine it would upend nearly 2000 years of Church orthodoxy and forever change the faith. But after news spread around the world questions began to emerge over the authenticity of the find and a strange conspiracy began to emerge that would bring the discovery into question.

After exploring the twisting tale of history we step daringly into the dark and unsettling sphere of MIB “liquidator” deaths and consider the strange murders of huge numbers of UFO researchers for our Plus+ Members.

Plus+ Extension

