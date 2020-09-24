24.11 – MU Podcast – The Great Coptic Con

In 2012 a Harvard professor shook the world of Christianity by announcing an ancient papyrus she claimed was proof that Jesus had taken Mary Magdalene as his wife.

If the item was genuine it would upend nearly 2000 years of Church orthodoxy and forever change the faith. But after news spread around the world questions began to emerge over the authenticity of the find and a strange conspiracy began to emerge that would bring the discovery into question.

After exploring the twisting tale of history we step daringly into the dark and unsettling sphere of MIB “liquidator” deaths and consider the strange murders of huge numbers of UFO researchers for our Plus+ Members.

Sponsor

Shudder – AMC Networks’ Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best

selection of entertainment in horror, thrillers, and the supernatural – they’re like “The Netflix for Horror”. To try Shudder FREE for 30 days, click HERE and use Promo Code UNIVERSE

Links

Plus+ Extension

The extension of the show is EXCLUSIVE to Plus+ Members. To join, click HERE.