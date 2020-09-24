24.12 – MU Podcast – The Folly of Mushroom Wisdom

We take another bizarre trip through the realms of panpsychism and mushroom madness on this episode that has a slightly suspicious MK-Ultra twist. We then change gears with tales of Joplin’s “Butterfly People” which ultimately leads us back on the path of guardian entities, NDEs and, deceptive spectres.

Then in our Plus+ extension we hear the disturbing story of “Night Siege”, a Skinwalker Ranch style high strangeness invasion of an Ohio home in the 1980s. Interdimensional gateways, shapeshifting owls, Bigfoot and dark forms create a nightmarish experience.

