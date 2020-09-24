24.13 – MU Podcast – The Lantern Moustache

Nature is a mysterious entity and as much as we think we have a grasp on it there are still so many incidents of unexplained natural phenomena that cross into the realm of the supernatural. For this episode we discuss the work of the great William R. Corliss who documented and collated some of the weirdest eyewitness reports of nature’s greatest mysteries.

Then in our Plus+ extension we observe the outrageous and disturbing world of “Spiritual Emergencies” and hear the stories of those who have encountered them. From dissolving cars on highways, shamanistic ego deaths and mind snaps to dangerous kundalini blastings, nothing will prepare you for the surreal events of these reports.

Plus+ Extension

