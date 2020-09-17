An E.T. Caught on Camera, the M.I.B., and an Alien Abduction: A Strange and Sinister Saga!

When it comes to the matter of the Men in Black, there is one thing – more than anything else – that can be said about all of the encounters on record. They are weird, eerie and menacing. There’s also a degree of eccentricity too. Indeed, just about everything that relates to the MIB is as surreal as it is sinister. And things don’t get much weirder than the case I’m going to share with you today. From the UFO investigator Peter Hough, there comes a truly remarkable account that has undeniable Men in Black-style overtones attached to it. Of the many and varied cases that Peter has investigated, one concerns a police officer, “Philip Spencer,” who in December 1987 encountered an apparent alien creature on Ilkley Moor, Yorkshire, England. While there is some evidence to suggest that Spencer had suffered a degree of “missing time” that was somehow tied in with an “alien abduction”-style experience, the most notable aspect of the controversy was an amazing piece of evidence that Spencer had at his disposal to back up his extraordinary account. Namely, a solitary photograph displaying a small, dark-colored creature striding up a grassy slope on the moors.

In an attempt to try and determine what had occurred during the period of missing time, Spencer was hypnotically regressed and recalled being taken on-board a “big silver-like saucer thing”’ where he underwent some form of examination and was given a warning about a future ecological disaster that would affect the Earth. More significant, the regression allowed Spencer to accurately recall in his mind the image of the alien. “It’s quite small. It’s about four-foot [tall]. He’s got big pointed ears; it’s got big eyes. They’re quite dark. He hasn’t got a nose. He’s only got a little mouth. And his hands are enormous, and his arms are long. He’s got funny feet. They’re like a V-shape, like two big toes. It’s got three big fingers, like sausages. Big sausages.” But that was not all.

On a Friday evening in January 1988, events took an even stranger turn. Hearing a knock at his front door, Spencer duly opened it, only to find “two middle-aged men dressed smartly in business suits.” Ominously, both flashed U.K. Ministry of Defense identity cards bearing the names of Jefferson and Davies. Spencer duly invited the men in and listened as Jefferson announced that they had come to interview him about his UFO experience. Even odder, was the fact that Spencer had only discussed his encounter with three civilian UFO investigators; yet the men from the Ministry apparently knew all about his experience and fired off a barrage of pointed questions and demands at the perplexed officer: “Tell us about your UFO sighting.” “Did you take any photographs?” Perhaps mindful of the fact that he was dealing with officialdom, Spencer admitted to taking one photograph, but stated that it was in the possession of “a friend” (in reality, the negative was in Peter Hough’s hands at the time in question). With this, the two men lost all interest in further communication and quickly left as mysteriously as they had arrived. “Was this because they realized they were too late to retrieve Spencer’s evidence of his abduction?”’ asks Peter Hough, perceptively.

There is something else too: both of the MIBs seemed almost transfixed by the electric fire in the Spencer’s living-room – they kept asking questions about it and seemed not to understand what it was. It must be said that such very strange behavior turns up in numerous MIB cases. This has given rise to two theories: (a) that government agents deliberately act in such odd ways as a means to frighten the witnesses into believing the MIB are human-looking aliens; and (b) that they really are aliens, albeit ones that are very human-like in appearance. In the case of Philip Spencer, he and his wife were sure that their mysterious visitors were wholly human, but still strange and intimidating. That they knew the intricacies of the case suggests that – under circumstances that still remain unclear to this day – an extensive dossier on the incident had been compiled somewhere deep in the heart of officialdom. Predictably, when Peter Hough contacted the MoD, they denied any knowledge of such an odd visit to the home of Philip Spencer. Who were Jefferson and Davies? Government agents? Other-worldly aliens? The questions still remain.

(Sources: the now-defunct U.K.-based magazine, Alien Encounters, No. 19, 1997, No. 24, 1998 and No. 25, 1998)