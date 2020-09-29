Area 51, Tired Brains, Hacked Coffeemakers and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 29, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 29, 2020

The US Army claims using the mega-constellation of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites currently in low Earth orbit would provide the military with a low-cost, highly accurate, and almost unjammable alternative to GPS. Will Elon Musk agree or hold out for an exclusive electric Hummer contract?

A team of scientists at the University of California, Riverside, has precisely measured the amount of matter in the universe and found that matter makes up 31% of the total amount of matter and energy in the universe, with the remainder consisting of dark energy. In memory of Douglas Adams, they should keep looking until the total hits 42%.

A 29-year-old woman in China underwent a CT scan after a minor car accident and her doctors were shocked to find two needles embedded deep in her brain. While the doctors believe the needles were deliberately or accidently inserted into her skull as a child, this should still warn people about the dangers of driving while sewing.

Satellite images of Area 51 show a large amount of repairs to old hangars and construction of new ones of unusual design that indicates they may be for a fleet of small tactical drones designed to fly together in a collective swarm on missions. Are they sure it’s not holding cells for future Area 51 stormers?

Two extremely endangered Javan rhino babies were photographed by cameras in the Ujung Kulon National Park, bringing the total Javan population to 74. Now that the rhino parents have found them, it’s the cameras that are endangered.

In a new study published in the International Journal of Green Pharmacy, researchers at the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM) reveal how the nettleleaf velvetberry (Stachytarpheta urticifolia) or rattail can treat stomach ulcers and diarrhea. The biggest challenge they now face is coming up with a two-syllable, easy-to-remember name and some clever TV commercials.

The reason you may have a distorted perception of time is because your brain cells are getting tired, according to a new study by the Center for Information and Neural Networks at the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology in Japan. Good luck getting them to write a note explaining this to your boss.

An Area 51-themed Halloween haunted house called Deadmonton has opened — not in Pahrump or Las Vegas or anywhere else in Nevada but in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. It will still be themed around storming Area 51, but much more polite, eh?

A security company researcher was able to hack into an expensive smart coffeemaker, turn on its heating element, spew steaming water onto it, spin the bean grinder and display a ransomware message on the screen. Could Starbucks be behind this?

A photo allegedly taken at Tesla’s Fremont, California, plant shows a Cybertruck on the assembly line, even though the vehicle is not scheduled to be available until at least 2021. Is Elon Musk planning to escape the rest of 2020 in style?