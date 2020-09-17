Bat Clouds, Moon Tuna, T-Rex Sale and More Mysterious News Briefly — September 17, 2020

Mysterious News Briefly — September 17, 2020

A mysterious cloud appearing on National Weather Service radar over Phoenix, Arizona, was identified as a massive cloud of Mexican free-tail bats in migration. Residents relaxed but Commissioner Gordon is still on alert.

In a shocking new paper published in the African Journal of Ecology, scientists reveal that giraffes’ height makes them particularly vulnerable to electrocution by lightning, but they haven’t adapted to avoid this. Next study – do squirrels’ short legs make them unable to outrun cars?

Marine biologists announced that female whale sharks have overtaken male whale sharks to become the biggest fish in the ocean. By default, this also puts them at the top of the list of “She who must be obeyed.”

Using data from the World Data Center for the Sunspot Index and Long-term Solar Observations, NASA announced that the solar minimum portion of the Solar Cycle 25 has officially begun. The year 2020 is running out of trophy space on its mantle.

Archaeologists have recovered the well-preserved remains of a 2,700-year-old wine press at the Phoenician site of Tell el-Burak, 9 km (1.5 miles) south of Sidon in present-day Lebanon. As with most wines of that age, the vintages produced here were probably fruity and dry with a hint of dusty feet.

NASA’s head is comparing mining on the moon to fishing for tuna – catching a tuna doesn’t mean your country now owns the ocean – to justify NASA’s offer to pay private companies to bring resources back from the Moon. There goes your chance to market oddly-shaped Moon rocks as Luna’ Tuna and Chicken of the Sea of Tranquility.

The U.S. Air Force unveiled a new fighter jet that was secretly designed, built, and tested in under a year. No word on whether its purpose is to attack a foreign county or mess with the heads of UFO hunters.

Stan the T-Rex – a 37-foot-long Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton discovered in 1987 in the Cretaceous Badlands of South Dakota – is up for auction in New York and expected to sell for at least $8 million. It’s the perfect gift for the guy who has everything except a dinosaur skeleton to scare away burglars.