“Bus Sized” Creature Witnessed In Loch Ness – Was It Nessie?

A married couple were recently out walking in the village of Dores, Scotland, when they both witnessed something very strange in the waters of Loch Ness. Around 3:40pm in the afternoon, they noticed something the “size of a bus” coming out from the water.

Corey Sturrock had always been a skeptic in regards to the Loch Ness Monster, but he now believes that something huge is living in the waters of Loch Ness after he witnessed the giant eel-like fish.

“I have been camping and walking on Loch Ness my whole life and I have never believed in the Loch Ness monster,” he said, adding, “But what my wife and I saw was something quite extraordinary and I would like to know if other people have seen the same.” In fact, he mentioned that there were several other people on the opposite side of the water who appeared to have witnessed the same thing as well as others who were walking along the same path as him and his wife.

He went on to say that the creature looked like a massive eel about the same size as a bus. The water was “rippling as if something was swelling, and that is what grabbed our attention.” He said that after they witnessed the eel-like creature, it went back under the water and they never saw it again.

Unfortunately he wasn’t able to get a picture of it as it went back underneath the water as soon as he reached for his phone.

It’s very interesting that he mentioned the word “eel” several times as there were reports one year ago on experts pretty much debunking the Loch Ness Monster theory by stating that the sightings were nothing more than just giant eels living in the water. Researchers from New Zealand collected over 50 samples of water from Loch Ness Lake and after extensive analysis they determined that the DNA found in the water belonged to gigantic eels. One of the experts explained their findings by stating, “Eels are very plentiful in Loch Ness, with eel DNA found at pretty much every location sampled – there are a lot of them.”

So, did the Sturrocks witness nothing more than a huge eel? “It didn’t look like all those Nessie drawings with the humps – it was just a large, or very large eel,” Corey admitted, adding, “After never believing there was anything in the loch, and no basis for belief in the Loch Ness monster, I would say that perhaps there are large eels in the water – and when they emerge they may look like a monster.”

Perhaps it was just an eel that they witnessed that day, but it doesn’t explain the many other mysterious sightings as well as pictures that witnesses have taken over the years of a creature that does not look like an eel. The mystery of Loch Ness continues…